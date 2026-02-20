Elections – The Largest Civic Operation in the Country

SLOVENIA, February 20 - In the government GOVSI podcast, President Igor Zorčič emphasized that trust in electoral procedures is the foundation of the legitimacy of elected authority. »Trust in electoral procedures generates trust in the election result, and trust in the result generates the legitimacy of authority. The work of electoral bodies is therefore extremely important.« He invited all citizens to participate in the elections in as great numbers as possible, as this contributes to the legitimacy and stability of Slovenia’s democracy.

Preparations began with an analysis of the implementation of previous elections and referendums. Special emphasis was placed on procedural improvements that can be introduced without legislative amendments. As the implementing authority, the NEC ensures the precise and transparent application of existing rules and provides additional instructions where necessary.

In conversation with host Petra Bezjak Cirman, Zorčič also addressed the possibility of errors. He explained that errors can occur due to the scope of the work and the large number of people involved in the electoral process. What is crucial for maintaining trust is that electoral rules include safeguards and legal remedies in cases of irregularities. There are several such mechanisms (for instance appeals against the work of electoral bodies), although NEC hopes they will not need to be used. An additional safeguard is the plural composition of electoral bodies, which enables mutual oversight among different stakeholders.

For citizens who will not be able to vote in Slovenia, postal voting from abroad is available. The NEC stresses the importance of submitting the application in a timely manner and ensuring accessibility for receiving voting materials.

He also emphasized that anyone wishing to observe the elections or serve as an election proxy may do so strictly in accordance with legally prescribed procedures. Unauthorized individuals may not monitor elections or vote counting, thereby ensuring peace and security at polling stations. In addition to domestic observers, the elections will also be monitored by an international observation mission of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

They also discussed disinformation, which in today’s information environment is becoming a serious challenge to trust in electoral processes and democratic institutions. It spreads primarily through social media, where individuals or organized groups can quickly create doubt about the correctness of procedures, the legitimacy of results, or the work of electoral bodies. Common false claims include allegations that a candidate list was omitted from the ballot, that ballots can be manipulated, or that »an individual vote does not count«, yet such claims are generally unsupported by evidence.

To preserve trust, it is important that citizens verify information through official sources. The NEC therefore calls on citizens to rely on official announcements published on their internet site for information regarding elections.

Zorčič also highlighted the challenges of digitalization in the context of e-voting: »I am generally in favor of digitalization, but with e-voting we must consider the risks that could affect trust in the result. Physical voting ensures anonymity and conveys the significance of elections in a way that digital procedures may not be able to replace.« Although information technology has advanced considerably and a certain level of transparency could be ensured, significant concerns remain. One of the key issues is the secrecy of the vote. A traditional polling station is practically the only environment where a voter is guaranteed complete privacy when casting a ballot. When voting from home, there may be risks of pressure or supervision, for example by family members, employers, or organized groups.

The GOVSI podcast repeatedly emphasized that voter turnout is the foundation of a legitimate and stable democracy. Elections represent the sum of all votes cast by those who participate, and therefore every vote truly counts. Claims that an individual vote does not matter are unfounded — on the contrary, the higher the turnout, the stronger the legitimacy of the elected authority. Zorčič noted that citizens often express many criticisms of politics and government decisions, yet some do not participate in elections at all. »It is important that the person who ultimately decides on our behalf, under the authority we grant them through elections, enjoys the highest possible legitimacy. If nothing else, everyone should vote at least so that they can later offer well-founded criticism of whatever may come.«

