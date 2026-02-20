Submit Release
Mobile application “My Library” of the Public Libraries adds new payment tools

MACAU, February 20 - In response to the development of e-governance, the Cultural Affairs Bureau continues to optimise the mobile application “My Library” of the Public Libraries. More electronic payment methods are introduced, providing readers with more diversified and convenient services.

In addition to the existing payment tools, namely BOC Pay of Bank of China (Macau) and MPay, readers can now make the payment online through several platforms such as Alipay (Macau, Mainland China), BNU App, CGB Pay, ICBC e-Payment, Luso Pay, Tai Fung Pay, UnionPay App and WeChat Pay (according to the alphabetical order of their English names).

Apart from using the “My Library” mobile application, readers may also pay fines at service counters in public libraries of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (except the Senado Library), or through the “Macao One Account – My Borrowed Books” function.

For more information, please contact the Library through tel. no. 2856 7576 or 2884 3105 during counter service hours or visit the website of the Public Library of the Cultural Affairs Bureau at www.library.gov.mo.

