Macao International Museum Day Carnival opens 26 museums join hands to present a cultural event

MACAU, May 17 - In order to celebrate the International Museum Day on 18 May, 26 museums in Macao jointly organised the annual event of the museum sector, the “Macao International Museum Day Carnival 2026” today (17 May) at the Lotus Square, in the Bairro da Ilha Verde. The event was held in a lively atmosphere and featured a wide range of intriguing activities, including game booths, children’s Cantonese Opera, and workshops, attracting the active participation of the public.

The opening ceremony was officiated by the President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Leong Wai Man; the Acting Deputy Director of the Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau, Tam Van Iu; the Head of Technical Support Department of the Public Security Forces Affairs Bureau, Kong Wai Chon; the Head of the Division of the Facilities Management of the Macao Government Tourism Office, Lei Wan Wai; the Director of the Maritime Museum, Sit Kai Sin; the First-class Chief of the Fire Services Bureau, Fong Wai Ip; the University Librarian of the University of Macau Library, Prof. Xu Hong; the Deputy Curator of the Macao Science Center, Cheong Hung Fat; the Director of Arts & Culture of MGM, Viola Leong; the Vice President and General Secretary of Kiang Wu Hospital Charitable Association, Ung Pui Kun; the Vice President of the Association of Piety and Charity of the Lin Fong Temple, Kong Weng Heng; and the Member of the Tung Sin Tong Charitable Society, Choy Meng Vai.

During the event, the inauguration ceremony of the “Senior Docent Training Programme 2026” and the award ceremony for the “2026 Macao International Museum Day Joint Museums Postcard Design Contest” were held. The “Senior Docent Training Programme” aims to enhance the cultural perspectives and expression skills of senior participants through professional training, visits and practice, as well as to encourage them to actively participate in museum guided tour services, promoting cultural transmission and community integration. The Training Programme is open to permanent residents o Macao aged between 55 and 75. Due to the overwhelming response, the number of places has been increased from 25 to 30. The Postcard Design Contest aims to encourage participants to reflect on the functions and roles of museums in contemporary society through creative activities, conveying universal values. The contest was divided into “Children category”, “Youth category”, “Illustration category” and “AI Tool Creation category”. A total of 185 entries were received, and 3 outstanding works were selected for each category respectively.

In addition, the museums hosted a wealth of activities on this year’s Carnival, including interactive games and workshops, including “Discovering Macao's literature”, “Home Fire Safety Ambassador”, “Puzzle Game”, “Photo Puzzle Game”, “Delve into the Depths of Archival Memory”, “Great Challenge: Classified Movable Properties”, “Fingertip Track: Little Racers' Battle”, "Walk with Lin" Table Tennis Challenge, “Quotes of Lord Lin: Poetry Puzzle”, “Puzzle Art Together”, “Silk Road Encounters”, ‘Matching Game "Etiquette Quest: Wisdom from Morality Books"’, “Piecing together a Chinese landscape painting”, “Discover the Handover Gifts of Macao”, “Exploring the Chinese Calligraphy Art of Jao Tsung-I”, “Demonstration of Chinese landscape painting creation”, “Listening to Mountains, Contemplating Waters: A Timeless Journey in the Landscapes of the Ming and Qing Dynasties”, ‘Workshop for Parents and Children "Duet of Nature"’, ‘Game of "Q&A of Beacons"’, ‘Interactive Game "A Journey through Day and Night"’ and ‘"Technology Connects the World" Motion-Sensing Games’, in order to highlight the educational function of museums

The “Macao International Museum Day Carnival 2026” is jointly organised by the Former Chong Sai Pharmacy, the Museum of Sacred Art and Crypt, the Tung Sin Tong Historical Archive Exhibition Hall, the Heritage Exhibition of a Traditional Pawnshop Business, the Xian Xinghai Memorial Museum, the Treasure of Sacred Art of St. Dominic’s Church, the POLY MGM MUSEUM, the Fire Services Museum, the Maritime Museum, the Communications Museum, the General Ye Ting’s Former Residence, the Museum of Taipa and Coloane History, the Zheng Guanying Memorial Museum, the University Gallery of the University of Macau, the Museum of Art of the University of Macau, the Macao Grand Prix Museum, The House of Macao Literature, the Handover Gifts Museum of Macao, the Lin Zexu Memorial Museum of Macao, the Museum of the Macao Security Forces, the Macao Science Center, the Macao Museum, the Macao Museum of Art, the Taipa Houses, the Kiang Wu History Museum and the Jao Tsung-I Academy.

For more information about the activities, registration methods, and visiting information, please visit the “Museums in Macao” website (www.museums.gov.mo).