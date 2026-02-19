MPD Makes Arrest in Northwest Business Burglary

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest in a burglary of an establishment that occurred in Northwest.

On Wednesday, February 18, 2026, at approximately 12:04 a.m., the suspect unlawfully entered a business in the 2000 block of 14th Street, Northwest, and stole currency from the register. The suspect then fled.

Later that day, officers canvassing for the suspect located him nearby. 63-year-old Tony Jones, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Burglary II.

CCN: 26021936

