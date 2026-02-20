SJM presents “Classics on Strings” featuring the Macao Orchestra and internationally renowned virtuosos

MACAU, February 20 - The Cultural Affairs Bureau, Macao Orchestra Company, Limited and SJM Resorts, S.A., will jointly present the concert “Classics on Strings” at the Macao Cultural Centre Grand Auditorium on 14 March (Saturday) at 8pm. The concert will be conducted by internationally renowned violinist Julian Rachlin who, in collaboration with violist Sarah McElravy and the Macao Orchestra, will perform a feast of mesmerizing string works, including Beethoven’s Coriolan Overture, Mozart’s Sinfonia Concertante in E-flat Major and Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 3 in A Minor “Scottish”.

Julian Rachlin is an internationally acclaimed violinist and violist from Vienna. He has collaborated with numerous international orchestras and conductors over more than three decades. In recent years, he has appeared on stage with prestigious orchestras such as serving as the Principal Guest Conductor of the Royal Northern Sinfonia in the United Kingdom. He collaborated with numerous international orchestras including the Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra and the Munich Philharmonic Orchestra. Sarah McElravy is a Canadian violinist and violist, and her performances span across Europe, America and Asia. Celebrated for her exquisite performance skills, she collaborated with distinguished orchestras and appeared at numerous music festivals. With profound stage experience, she is also committed to promoting music education and has founded a chamber music association in Mexico, bringing international performances to the local community.

The concert “Classics on Strings” will last approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes with an interval. Tickets are priced at MOP300, MOP250, MOP200 and MOP150, and are now on sale through the Macau Ticketing Website (www.macauticket.com). For ticketing and enquiries, please call the 24-hour hotline 2855 5555.

The Macao Orchestra 2025-26 Concert Season is co-organized by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Macao Orchestra Company, Limited, Galaxy Entertainment Group, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, MGM, Sands China Ltd., SJM Resorts, S.A., and Wynn Resorts (Macau) S.A., with the support of Bank of China Macau Branch.

For more information about the Macao Orchestra 2025-26 Concert Season and the electronic version of the concert season booklet, please visit the Macao Orchestra’s website at www.om-macau.org/en, or refer to the programme information on the Macau Ticketing Network.