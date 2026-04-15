In These Trying Times Tyrone Hashimoto’s Says, 'Keep Going On'

Coconut Single Cover Keep Going On Single Cover Tyrone Hashimoto and his Lakeside Struttin Band

A Universal Message

The situation right now is very difficult. I wrote this song to remind people that there is always hope.” — Tyrone Hashimoto

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tyrone Hashimoto ’s (aka Shunichi Suzuki) new single “ Keep Going On ”, is his musical advice for living in difficult times. As an accomplished Japanese singer-songwriter, composer, arranger, performer Tyrone has 9 solo CDs to his credit sung in English, long before the current trends among Japanese musical artists.As a music producer and educator of vocal, guitar voice-over talent, Tyrone has shared his musicality, experience and positive attitude with over 1,000 students, mentoring successful Japanese recording, film and voice over talents like Sugizo, Miyavi, Kyogo Kawaguchi, Lucky Kilimanjaro, Miu Sakamoto, Takeru, and Junya Enoki among others.Most recently Tyrone was awarded an honorary Doctor of Philosophy in Education, Major in Music Education from University of Perpetual Help System DALTA, authority granted by the Commission on Higher Education of the Republic of the Philippines.Hashimoto’s soul influenced original songs recorded both in Japan and the US, have given him opportunities to work with some of the best musicians and producers in the world, including the late Joe Sample, David T Walker, Leroy Bell, Bobby Watson (Rufus), and Peter Bunetta and Rick Chudacoff (Kenny G, The Temptations, Michael Bolton).A musical catalog of over 600 original songs and jingles written for many of the biggest brands in the world (McDonalds, Kentucky Fried Chicken, Nissan, Canon, Sharp, Kodak, Tokyo Disneyland) has earned him awards such as a Bronze award at the 41st Cannes Commercial Film Festival for an ad he did for Panasonic. His commercial work has taken him to unexpected places, including hiring the late James Brown to sing a commercial for UCC, the large Japanese coffee company, flying to Augusta, Georgia to record with one of his musical heroes.Tyrone’s love of Soul and Gospel music has helped established a significant following in the United States. From his first 1987 visit to Seattle Washington (his second home), the Japanese Soul singer attracted attention in Seattle’s major newspapers and magazines (Seattle Times, The Seattle Weekly, The Rocket). Seattle television and radio embraced Tyrone with features on KIRO and KUOW, culminating in Seattle’s NBC affiliate, KING5, producing a documentary on Tyrone which aired on Evening Magazine and was syndicated to 37 other cities around the US. Suffice to say, Seattle’s enthusiasm for his music and story was just what Tyrone needed to establish his long and varied music career in Japan and the United States.Born in Yaita, Tochigi, Japan, his love of music took early flight. At the age of 17, influenced by both Japanese and Western folk artists, like Simon & Garfunkel and Peter, Paul and Mary, Tyrone won the prestigious Grand Prix Award at the 1st all Japan Folk Music Festival. Following that jump start to his career, Tyrone participated in Harry Hosono's Tin Pan Alley, was a seminal part of the Yellow Magic Orchestra's 1st album and later became an original member of La Orquesta Del Sol, the 1st Premier Salsa band in Japan.“Keep Going On” follows the release of “Coconuts” the first single from Tyrone’s upcoming album. You can see Tyrone perform with his Jazz group the Lakeside Struttin’ Band at the well known music club, Sometime, and with his duo the UpBeats at favorite Tokyo clubs.

Coconut - Acoustic Performance

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