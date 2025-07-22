A Modern Version of the Beloved Coconut Song is Released by Tyrone Hashimoto

Tyrone Hashimoto with his guitar in the woods near Yaita

Hashimoto's 1st Japanese Language Song Release - A Metaphor for the Meaning of Life

TOKYO, JAPAN, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shunichi Suzuki AKA Tyrone Hashimoto is an accomplished Japanese singer-songwriter, composer, arranger, performer, music producer, educator and voice-over talent, thrilled to digitally release a modern adaptation and arrangement of the famous and philosophical poem/song Coconut with lyrics by Touson Shimazaki and original music by Toraji Tanaka on all streaming services July 25, 2025.The Coconut poem has been beloved by the Japanese people since its publication a century ago. The story of a walk on a deserted beach and the discovery of a coconut washed ashore is revered as a metaphor for the meaning of life.With 9 solo CDs to his credit sung in English as well as a catalog of over 600 original songs and jingles written for many of the biggest brands in the world. Hashimoto’s soul influenced original songs recorded both in Japan and the US, have given him opportunities to work with some of the best musicians and producers in the world, including the late Joe Sample, David T Walker, Leroy Bell, Bobby Watson (Rufus), and Peter Bunetta and Rick Chudacoff (Kenny G, The Temptations, Michael Bolton).On the heels of the success of his recording career, Tyrone built his own studio and started writing tv and radio commercial jingles and doing studio production work. He has written and performed for over 600 clients, including some of the world’s biggest, like McDonalds, Kentucky Fried Chicken, Nissan, Canon, Sharp, Kodak, Tokyo Disneyland and many others. He won a bronze award at the 41st Cannes Commercial Film Festival for an ad he did for Panasonic. His commercial work has taken him to unexpected places, including hiring the late James Brown to sing a commercial for UCC, the large Japanese coffee company, flying to Augusta, Georgia to record with one of his musical heroes.Tyrone’s love of Soul and Gospel music has helped established a significant following in the United States. From his first 1987 visit to Seattle Washington (his second home), the Japanese Soul singer attracted attention in Seattle’s major newspapers and magazines (Seattle Times, The Seattle Weekly, The Rocket). Seattle television and radio embraced Tyrone with features on KIRO and KUOW, culminating in Seattle’s NBC affiliate, KING5, producing a documentary on Tyrone which aired on Evening Magazine and was syndicated to 37 other cities around the US. Suffice to say, Seattle’s enthusiasm for his music and story was just what Tyrone needed to catapult him to a long and varied music career in Japan and the United States.Tyrone’s desire to share his musical knowledge and skill have made him an in-demand music educator. He has been a voice and guitar teacher to over 1000 students including some Japan’s brightest musical and voice stars including Sugizo, Miyavi, Takeru, and Junya Enoki among others. Most recently Tyrone was awarded an honorary Doctor of Philosophy in Education, Major in Music Education from University of Perpetual Help System DALTA, authority granted by the Commission on Higher Education of the Republic of the Philippines.Born in Yaita, Tochigi, Japan, his love of music took early flight. At the age of 17, influenced by both Japanese and Western folk artists, like Simon & Garfunkel and Peter, Paul and Mary, Tyrone won the prestigious Grand Prix Award at the 1st all Japan Folk Music Festival. Following that jump start to his career, Tyrone participated in Harry Hosono's Tin Pan Alley, was a seminal part of the Yellow Magic Orchestra's 1st album and later became an original member of La Orquesta Del Sol, the 1st Premier Salsa band in Japan.Coconut is the first single from Tyrone’s new album to be released 1st quarter 2026. In addition to recording, Tyrone continues to perform in Japan with trips to Seattle and other stops along the way.

Coconut - Acoustic Performance

