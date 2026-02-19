Manitoba First Nations Police Service Selects the Cirrus Platform for Next-Gen Dispatch Solution

New platform streamlines dispatching processes and delivers critical data directly to emergency responders

The rich integration of CAD, mobile operations, and records management will give MFNPS a strong foundation for future growth.” — Jarret Winkelman, EMERES Vice President of North America

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EMERES , Inc, a Montreal-based public safety technology provider, is proud to announce its Cirrus Public Safety Platform has been selected by the Manitoba First Nations Police Service (MFNPS) as its next-generation Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) and Mobile CAD solution. EMERES will also provide an advanced integration of Cirrus CAD with MFNPS's new law enforcement records management system, creating seamless operations for dispatch, mobile response, and investigative workflows.MFNPS is an Indigenous-led police service of more than 150 officers and staff currently serving 12 First Nations communities throughout Manitoba. The service has expanded in recent years, adding new communities and increasing staffing to meet rising operational demands. As a result, MFNPS has placed a strong emphasis on modernizing its technology to support its growing responsibilities and enhance service delivery to the communities it protects.“This modernization initiative supports our commitment to strengthening public safety for the First Nations communities we serve,” said Chris Adams, Director of Strategic Initiatives for MFNPS. “The combination of the Cirrus Platform and our new records management system will give our officers the tools needed to respond effectively, improve communication, and support informed decision-making. We look forward to working closely with EMERES as this project moves forward.”The Cirrus Platform combines a modern, intuitive user interface with advanced capabilities built to serve the most demanding multiagency and multidiscipline dispatch environments, including robust support for law enforcement agencies operating across large, geographically distributed service areas. Its feature rich, web-based CAD and Mobile CAD applications strengthen officer safety and situational awareness in wide-area patrol settings.The integration of the Cirrus Platform with MFNPS's selected third-party records management system (RMS) highlights a unique advantage. Most existing solutions require agencies to bundle CAD and RMS applications under a single provider, limiting their ability to select the best fit vendors and products for each capability. By prioritizing integration and interoperability, the Cirrus Platform allows users the freedom to cost-effectively customize a technology suite that best meets their needs.Users also benefit from the Public Safety Application (PSAPP) Market, where they can access a curated ecosystem of industry partners to meet both specialized law enforcement requirements and broader public safety operational demands.“We are honored to partner with the Manitoba First Nations Police Service on this next step in its technology evolution,” said Jarret Winkelman, Vice President of North America for EMERES. “Its commitment to modern, community-centered policing aligns with the mission of EMERES, and we are proud that the Cirrus Platform will support its operational goals. The rich integration of CAD, mobile operations, and records management will give MFNPS a strong foundation for future growth.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.