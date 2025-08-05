URGENCES-SANTÉ GOES LIVE WITH EMERES' STRATA CAD SYSTEM

Turnkey CAD enhances emergency response capabilities for one of North America's largest EMS agencies.

This successful deployment demonstrates the power and flexibility of Strata to meet the complex needs of high-volume EMS operations.”
— Albert Israel, CEO of EMERES Inc.
MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EMERES, Inc., a global leader in public safety software solutions, is proud to announce that Urgences-santé, the regional EMS agency serving Montréal and Laval, has officially gone live with the Strata Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) solution. This milestone marks a major step forward in emergency medical response capabilities for one of North America's largest stand-alone EMS organizations.

Urgences-santé serves a population of over 2.5 million people, managing over 300,000 emergency calls annually, with more than 1,000 EMTs and 110 emergency medical dispatchers coordinating responses across the region. The implementation of Strata enhances their ability to deliver rapid, coordinated, and data-driven emergency services.

Strata's advanced features—including sophisticated unit recommendations with automatic dispatching capability, multimedia support, and real-time operational dashboards—are now fully operational within Urgences-santé's dispatch environment. The system's configurability and multilingual capabilities were key factors in its selection and successful deployment.

“The go-live of Strata at Urgences-santé is the result of close collaboration, rigorous testing, and a shared commitment to innovation,” said Fadi Tout, EMERES Vice President of Operations. “We're proud to support their mission with a platform that enhances situational awareness, streamlines workflows, and ultimately helps save lives.”

Albert Israel, CEO of EMERES, added: “This successful deployment demonstrates the power and flexibility of Strata to meet the complex needs of high-volume EMS operations. We are honored to partner with Urgences-santé and look forward to supporting their continued leadership in emergency medical services.”

Urgences-santé joins a growing list of international agencies leveraging Strata to modernize their emergency response infrastructure, including Carabineros de Chile and Salta 9-1-1 in Argentina.

