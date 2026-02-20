Experience Spring Break Beyond the Beach: Discover the Grand Canyon

The Squire at Grand Canyon - Delaware North Parks & Resorts Yavapai Lodge - Delaware North Parks & Resorts

The Squire at Grand Canyon and Yavapai Lodge Provide Families A Homebase for Spring Break Exploration

GRAND CANYON, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Families planning spring break trips can explore the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park at The Squire at Grand Canyon and Yavapai Lodge . Both properties offer direct access to canyon views, ranger programs, and South Rim attractions with fewer crowds than traditional vacation destinations.The Squire at Grand Canyon, a Holiday Inn Resort, located in nearby Tusayan just outside the park, features family-friendly amenities including resort-style pools, yard games, and outdoor activities. The property offers multiple on-site dining venues including the Squire Pub & Social and Desert Lounge. Convenient shuttle access to the park provides easy access to rim-to-rim hikes, aerial tours, and South Rim highlights including Desert View, Trail of Time, Mather Point, and Yavapai Point. Additional amenities include an arcade and fitness center.Yavapai Lodge, located inside the park, places guests steps from Grand Canyon Village and Market Plaza. The property features on-site dining including a dining hall, café, and tavern. Guests have convenient access to rim views, ranger programs, and park shuttle stops. The lodge offers two distinct lodging areas: newly-renovated furnishings at Yavapai East and rustic accommodations, including pet-friendly options, at Yavapai West.The Grand Canyon holds certification as an International Dark Sky Park. Evening activities include stargazing and s'mores around fires. Yavapai Lodge offers a Night Skies Package for guests interested in enhanced stargazing experiences. Astrotourism continues to rank as a leading travel trend.This spring, celebrate America's 250th anniversary and Route 66's 100th year—two milestone moments that make 2026 the perfect time to rediscover the Grand Canyon, a destination inextricably linked to the American spirit of adventure and the legendary Mother Road.Whether guests choose the resort comforts of The Squire or an intimate park experience at Yavapai Lodge, they'll discover that the Grand Canyon offers exploration, learning, space to roam, and memories that last a lifetime—all without the crowded chaos.For reservations or more information, visit www.visitgrandcanyon.com or follow along @visitgrandcanyon.###About Delaware North Parks and ResortsInspired by the great outdoors, Delaware North Parks and Resorts operates lodging, food, beverage and retail services, along with recreational activities and educational programming at destinations throughout North America, Australia and New Zealand. The portfolio includes lodging in and near many iconic national and state parks, including Grand Canyon, Yellowstone, Shenandoah, Sequoia & Kings Canyon and Olympic National Parks and Niagara Falls State Park, as well as at cultural attractions such as Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. Delaware North Parks and Resorts is part of global hospitality and entertainment company Delaware North. Learn more at www.DelawareNorth.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.