Grand Canyon's Night Skies Offer America 250 Travelers a Frontier of Discovery This Summer

Yavapai Lodge and The Squire at Grand Canyon Provide Lodging Access to International Dark Sky Park as Astrotourism Surges

GRAND CANYON, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As America marks 250 years of independence this Fourth of July, two premier Grand Canyon properties are inviting travelers to celebrate under one of the nation's darkest skies.Operated by Delaware North, The Squire at Grand Canyon, a Holiday Inn Resort , and Yavapai Lodge – both International Dark Sky Park certified – offer curated stargazing programs, expert-led talks and guided viewing experiences that showcase the intersection of astronomy and American heritage.Summer Night Sky Happenings:• The 2026 Star Party (June 6–13) marks the peak season for this experience, featuring ranger-led sessions and telescope demonstrations. This complimentary, public event is open to all, with no additional tickets or registration required.• The Night Skies Package at Yavapai Lodge includes nightly lodging located inside the park on the South Rim; astronomy-themed educational materials; and serves as a homebase for Star Party programming.• Regular Night Sky Talks held throughout the summer season are led by park rangers and astronomy experts offering guests guided tours of constellations, celestial events and the cultural significance of the stars to Indigenous peoples."The Grand Canyon embodies America's commitment to discovery and conservation," said Michael Darrow, regional general manager at Delaware North. "This monumental anniversary is a moment to celebrate both – to reconnect visitors with the natural wonders that define our nation's identity and inspire future stewardship."Situated inside the park on the South Rim just steps from Grand Canyon Village and Market Plaza, Yavapai Lodge offers guests direct immersion into the Grand Canyon, with accommodations positioned to maximize both sunrise and starlight viewing. The lodge offers two distinct lodging areas: newly renovated furnishings at Yavapai East and rustic accommodations, including pet-friendly options, at Yavapai West. The property features on-site dining, including a dining hall, café and Yavapai Tavern. Guests have convenient access to rim views, ranger programs and park shuttle stops."Astrotourism is one of the fastest-growing ways travelers connect with the natural world in a meaningful way," said Dan Cornforth, general manager of Yavapai Lodge. "The Grand Canyon's 7,000-foot elevation and International Dark Sky Park certification create conditions that haven't changed in centuries, allowing visitors to experience the night sky as explorers always have, with nothing between them and the stars."The Squire at Grand Canyon, a Holiday Inn Resort, located in nearby Tusayan just outside the park, features family-friendly amenities, including resort-style pools, yard games and outdoor activities. The property offers multiple on-site dining venues, including the Squire Pub & Social and Desert Lounge. The proximity to the park provides easy access to star party venues, rim-to-rim hikes, aerial tours and South Rim highlights, including Desert View, Trail of Time, Mather Point and Yavapai Point. Additional amenities include an arcade and fitness center.For reservations or more information, visit www.visitgrandcanyon.com or follow along @visitgrandcanyon. For a ready-to-go itinerary, visit www.visitgrandcanyon.com/discover/itinerary-planner/family-summer-itinerary/ ###About Delaware North Parks and ResortsInspired by the great outdoors, Delaware North Parks and Resorts operates lodging, food, beverage and retail services, along with recreational activities and educational programming at destinations throughout North America, Australia and New Zealand. The portfolio includes lodging in and near many iconic national and state parks, including Grand Canyon, Yellowstone, Shenandoah, Sequoia & Kings Canyon and Olympic National Parks and Niagara Falls State Park, as well as at cultural attractions such as Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. Delaware North Parks and Resorts is part of global hospitality and entertainment company Delaware North. Learn more at www.DelawareNorth.com and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

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