Slovenia shines

SLOVENIA, February 19 - Domen Prevc and Nika Prevc have stood out in particular among Slovenian athletes. In total, the Slovenian ski jumping team has already won four medals. Gold was claimed by Nika Prevc, Nika Vodan, Domen Prevc and Anže Lanišek in the mixed team event, while Domen Prevc also secured gold in the individual large hill competition. Nika Prevc also won silver in the individual normal hill event and bronze in the large hill competition.

Other disciplines, Nordic or alpine skiing, yielded mid - ranking results among the top competitors, but without any additional medals.

Supporters create an exceptional atmosphere in Italy

Several thousand supporters are cheering on Slovenian athletes in Italy, creating an exceptional atmosphere at the venues. According to the athletes, support from the stands provides additional motivation.

The strong sense of unity between Slovenian supporters and athletes can also be felt at the Slovenian House in Cortina d'Ampezzo and at other social gathering points across the various venues.

Slovenian athletes at the Olympic Games were also supported by the President of the Republic of Slovenia, Nataša Pirc Musar, who stressed that their achievements are an inspiration to all Slovenians. The Prime Minister of the Republic of Slovenia, Robert Golob, also expressed congratulations and appreciation for the outstanding achievements.

Unity, passion and heart

In the coming days, Slovenia will undoubtedly demonstrate that it is a country of outstanding athletes - not only through results, but also through the heart, courage and perseverance of its athletes.

The sporting spirit that unites Slovenian hearts is making history. Because Slovenia knows: unity, passion and heart push the boundaries of what is possible.

Source: slovenia.si