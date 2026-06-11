2nd Regular Session of the Government of the Republic of Slovenia

SLOVENIA, June 11 - The competent ministers will immediately seek concrete solutions to speed up the processes from damage assessment and evaluation to the payment of assistance.

Immediately after the Government session, the Prime Minister and the competent ministers travelled to the affected areas to review the ongoing damage remediation efforts and the protection of buildings against further rainfall, which has been forecast.

Slovenia Abolishes Temporary Reintroduced Controls at Its Internal Borders with Croatia and Hungary

The Government of the Republic of Slovenia took note of the information on the status of the temporary reintroduced controls at the internal borders with the Republic of Croatia and Hungary. It established that the controls would cease to be carried out and would not be extended. There are no grounds for such a form of control, as border monitoring will be carried out through improved forms of police work. The Government instructed the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs to notify the Member States of the European Union, the European Parliament, the Council and the European Commission accordingly.

The Government also issued the Ordinance repealing the Ordinance on the introduction of temporary reintroduced controls at the internal borders of the Republic of Slovenia with the Republic of Croatia and Hungary and will publish it in the Official Gazette of the Republic of Slovenia. The Ordinance will enter into force on the day following its publication in the Official Gazette.

On 21 May 2026, the Government had taken note of the reasons for extending temporary reintroduced controls at the internal borders with Croatia and Hungary as of 22 June 2026 for a period of six months. At the same time, it also announced that the police would begin carrying out controls at the internal borders in a different form, namely randomly, in accordance with risk analyses, and would make greater use of compensatory measures, particularly on the most important and security-sensitive transit routes.

The Slovenian Police will intensify the implementation of compensatory measures at the internal borders with Croatia and Hungary and within the interior of its territory. If circumstances relating to an increase in cross-border crime and secondary migration indicate that the performance of police tasks needs to be stepped up, this will be done by carrying out police work at former border crossing points or in their immediate vicinity. The police will direct the implementation of compensatory measures to locations which, based on risk analyses, represent an increased risk of secondary migration and cross-border crime.

The Slovenian Police cooperate with the police forces of all neighbouring countries and intend to maintain and further strengthen this good cooperation. For many years, good cooperation has been taking place with the Croatian and Hungarian police in the form of regular exchanges of operational data on issues at the common border and in the form of joint patrols, whose task is to prevent cross-border crime and detect unauthorised crossings of the state border. The operation of trilateral patrols by the police forces of Slovenia, Croatia and Italy at the border between Croatia and Bosnia and Herzegovina has also been established. In addition to close cooperation between the police forces of neighbouring countries and the countries of the Western Balkans, cooperation has in recent years also been established with individual North African countries, in particular Algeria and Morocco, in all key areas of police work, especially in the fields of combating cross-border crime, migration management and returns.

European Union measures for the security of external borders, which began to apply recently, further support the reasons for introducing a new approach to the border controls of the Republic of Slovenia. One of these is the Entry/Exit System at the EU’s external borders, which has been fully applied since April this year. This is a digital border management system at EU level, which records the entry and exit of third-country nationals crossing the external borders of the Schengen area for the purpose of a short-term stay. By collecting and storing personal and biometric data, it helps establish identity, thereby contributing to the prevention of illegal border crossings and more reliable detection of persons who have exceeded the permitted duration of stay in the Schengen area. By recording refusals of entry, it also helps prevent terrorism and serious criminal offences.

The launch of another large-scale EU information system is planned for autumn 2026, namely ETIAS — the travel authorisation system that third-country nationals will have to obtain before arriving at a border crossing point and keep valid throughout their stay on the territory. This system will enable additional checks of persons even before their arrival at the border crossing point. With the implementation of these changes, the authorities carrying out border checks will be able to perform border control at the external borders more easily and effectively, which will further ease the security situation at the EU’s internal borders.

In addition, procedures under the Pact on Migration and Asylum will begin to be implemented in June 2026 and will make an important contribution to ensuring safer borders of the Schengen area. One example is the screening procedure at external borders, which will include the identification and security screening of persons entering the EU irregularly, as well as their registration in the Eurodac system.

Although global security conditions, especially those in the EU’s neighbourhood, remain a cause for concern for the national security of Member States, it is assessed that the new tools listed above, in combination with random police checks and the enhanced use of alternative measures throughout the territory of the Republic of Slovenia, will achieve the objectives otherwise pursued by internal border controls and ensure appropriate levels of security.

The abolition of controls at internal borders will reduce the burden on police stations and ensure a greater presence of patrols in the field, while also facilitating the flow of passengers and cross-border freight traffic. With this decision, the Government is also following the European Commission’s recommendations regarding the necessity and proportionality of Slovenia’s reintroduction of controls.

The national security authorities of the Republic of Slovenia will continue to closely monitor possible risks and the security situation in the country and the wider region, as well as the effects of the cessation of temporary reintroduced controls at internal borders.

Source: Ministry of the Interior and Public Administration

The Government Adopted a Decision Repealing the Decision Prohibiting the Export and Transit of Military Weapons and Equipment from or through the Republic of Slovenia to Israel and the Import of Such Items from Israel into the Republic of Slovenia

On 31 July 2025, the Government of the Republic of Slovenia adopted Decision No. 51000-20/2025/2, prohibiting the export and transit of military weapons and equipment from or through the Republic of Slovenia to Israel, as well as imports from Israel into the Republic of Slovenia, with the exception of equipment required in the Republic of Slovenia in the fields of security and resilience.

The Ministry considers the above-mentioned Government decision unnecessary, as the procedures, method and conditions for issuing authorisations for trade in military weapons in the Republic of Slovenia are regulated at the legislative level by the Defence Act and at the implementing level by a regulation. The Government of the Republic of Slovenia therefore adopted a decision repealing Decision No. 51000-20/2025/2 of 31 July 2025. With regard to the export of arms to Israel, the Ministry carries out activities in accordance with the regulations in this field and the criteria of Council Common Position 944/2008/CFSP, which defines common rules governing control of exports of military technology and equipment.

Source: Ministry of Defence

The Government of the Republic of Slovenia Annulled Decisions Setting Out Starting Points for the Adoption of Measures against Israel, Which Were Never Implemented

The Government of the Republic of Slovenia annulled Government Decisions No. 50000-3/2025/4 of 17 July 2025, No. 56000-2/2025/3 of 25 September 2025, and No. 30000-5/2025/2 of 6 August 2025.

This will re-establish the conditions for normal political dialogue with Israel. Through political dialogue and quiet diplomacy, it will be possible to strengthen the role of the Republic of Slovenia in efforts to achieve lasting peace in the Middle East. Expanding bilateral cooperation will also create additional opportunities for cooperation with Israel in areas of common interest, such as innovation, digital technologies, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, water management, sustainable agriculture, health, science, civil protection and disaster relief, and economic cooperation.

Slovenia remains committed to respecting international law, the Charter of the United Nations, international humanitarian law and the protection of the civilian population. Its position on seeking a solution that, on the basis of dialogue, enables the peaceful and secure coexistence of Israelis and Palestinians also remains unchanged.

Today’s decision reflects the conviction that Slovenia can pursue its interests, values and foreign policy objectives more effectively through dialogue, diplomatic engagement and active cooperation than through actions that limit and close off possibilities for direct communication. The intention of the Government of the Republic of Slovenia is to conduct a foreign policy that primarily protects vital national interests, while combining principle with effectiveness and contributing to peace, security and stability in the region and beyond.

Source: Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Slovenia