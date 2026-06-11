Prime Minister Janša promises swift government assistance after severe storm

SLOVENIA, June 11 - Prime Minister Janez Janša, accompanied by Minister of Agriculture Janez Cigler Kralj and President of the Chamber of Agriculture and Forestry of Slovenia Jože Podgoršek, visited Komenda today to assess the aftermath of the severe storm. The damage in Komenda alone amounts to tens of millions of euros, with more than 150 buildings affected. Prime Minister Janša also visited families and farmers affected by the severe storm.

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