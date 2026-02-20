Once Again Named a 2026 NEXTY Award Finalist
The Brand’s Chocolate & Peanut Butter Graham Sandwiches are Recognized for Innovation and Integrity
Once Again’s Chocolate & Peanut Butter Graham Sandwiches are redefining what a sweet treat can be – nutrient-dense, irresistibly craveable, and rooted in integrity. Handcrafted in small batches by the brand’s 100% employee-owners, rich dark chocolate and ethically sourced creamy peanut butter are layered between artisanal graham crackers, delivering indulgent flavor alongside 5g of plant protein and fiber per serving. Certified both organic and gluten free, the clean-ingredient snack is part of Once Again’s long-standing Honest in Trade sustainability program, which emphasizes fair treatment across the supply chain, rigorous food safety and quality standards, and environmental stewardship. Partnerships with SedEx and HowGood provide full transparency into supplier relationships and product-level carbon impact, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to traceability at every step.
“Being named a NEXTY finalist is an incredible honor and a meaningful validation of the care and inspiration that goes into everything we make,” said Susan DiPietro, Once Again’s CEO. “This recognition reinforces our passion for crafting better-for-you innovations that meet consumers’ expectations for quality, transparency, and taste.”
Joining a lineup that includes peanut butter and sunflower butter flavors, Once Again’s bakery-made Chocolate & Peanut Butter Graham Sandwiches come individually wrapped and are sold in 5ct and 12ct boxes at natural food stores across the country and online.
About Once Again
Since 1976, Once Again has represented some of the highest social and environmental standards in the organic and natural food industry. Headquartered in rural upstate New York, the company produces nut-and-seed butters plus snacks for retail, industrial and foodservice customers. Visit OnceAgain.com and follow @OnceAgainNutButter on social media.
