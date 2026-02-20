Once Again Named a 2026 NEXTY Award Finalist

Once Again has been spreading integrity since 1976 Once Again Chocolate & Peanut Butter Graham Sandwiches are a NEXTY finalist BFY snack is certified organic and gluten free

The Brand’s Chocolate & Peanut Butter Graham Sandwiches are Recognized for Innovation and Integrity

Being named a NEXTY finalist is an incredible honor and a meaningful validation of the care and inspiration that goes into everything we make.” — Susan DiPietro, Once Again’s CEO

NUNDA, NY, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Once Again is proud to announce that its Chocolate & Peanut Butter Graham Sandwiches have been named a finalist in the Sweet Snacks & Desserts category for the 2026 NEXTY Awards, part of Natural Products Expo West. The product was selected from nearly 1,000 submissions across all categories, earning a spot among just 164 finalists. Representing the cutting edge of the natural products industry and the bold brands shaping its future, the winners will be announced live at an awards ceremony on March 5th.Once Again’s Chocolate & Peanut Butter Graham Sandwiches are redefining what a sweet treat can be – nutrient-dense, irresistibly craveable, and rooted in integrity. Handcrafted in small batches by the brand’s 100% employee-owners, rich dark chocolate and ethically sourced creamy peanut butter are layered between artisanal graham crackers, delivering indulgent flavor alongside 5g of plant protein and fiber per serving. Certified both organic and gluten free, the clean-ingredient snack is part of Once Again’s long-standing Honest in Trade sustainability program, which emphasizes fair treatment across the supply chain, rigorous food safety and quality standards, and environmental stewardship. Partnerships with SedEx and HowGood provide full transparency into supplier relationships and product-level carbon impact, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to traceability at every step.“Being named a NEXTY finalist is an incredible honor and a meaningful validation of the care and inspiration that goes into everything we make,” said Susan DiPietro, Once Again’s CEO. “This recognition reinforces our passion for crafting better-for-you innovations that meet consumers’ expectations for quality, transparency, and taste.”Joining a lineup that includes peanut butter and sunflower butter flavors, Once Again’s bakery-made Chocolate & Peanut Butter Graham Sandwiches come individually wrapped and are sold in 5ct and 12ct boxes at natural food stores across the country and online.About Once AgainSince 1976, Once Again has represented some of the highest social and environmental standards in the organic and natural food industry. Headquartered in rural upstate New York, the company produces nut-and-seed butters plus snacks for retail, industrial and foodservice customers. Visit OnceAgain.com and follow @OnceAgainNutButter on social media.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.