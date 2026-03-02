Harvest Snaps Debuts New Flavors and Transitions Line to Avocado Oil

Calbee's Harvest Snaps Harvest Snaps launches two new flavors: Sea Salt & Vinegar and Garlic Butter Harvest Snaps upgrades its entire portfolio to premium avocado oil

New Sea Salt & Vinegar and Garlic Butter Veggie Snacks + Ingredient Upgrade Showcased at Expo West

We’re focused on finding the sweet spot between craveable taste, satisfying crunch, and feel-good ingredients.” — Maiko Shimano, Director of Marketing at Calbee America, Inc.

FAIRFIELD, CA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Calbee America's Harvest Snaps is driving growth in the baked veggie snack set with two new savory flavors — Sea Salt & Vinegar and Garlic Butter — while simultaneously upgrading its entire portfolio to premium avocado oil. The new products and news of the heart-healthy, clean-label ingredient swap will be shared for the first time at Natural Products Expo West , booth #5032.Crafted for health-conscious consumers seeking cleaner, nutrient-dense snacks without sacrificing great taste, both new varieties feature real veggies as the #1 ingredient and are Non-GMO Project Verified, gluten free, and free of common allergens.• Sea Salt & Vinegar – Bright and tangy, this classic flavor complements the brand’s green pea base and delivers broad, mainstream appeal.• Garlic Butter – A rich and creamy umami-forward offering, this breakout flavor features a bold but balanced, adventurous taste profile.“We’re focused on finding the sweet spot between craveable taste, satisfying crunch, and feel-good ingredients,” said Maiko Shimano, Director of Marketing at Calbee America, Inc. “Our new Sea Salt & Vinegar and Garlic Butter snacks are designed to engage loyal shoppers while attracting new audiences. In addition, the transition of our full Harvest Snaps lineup — including Crunchy Loops — to avocado oil marks a major brand milestone. High in monounsaturated fat and lower in Omega-6 than vegetable and seed oils, this upgrade reinforces our better-for-you positioning and premium appeal.”Harvest Snaps’ new flavors are currently available for retailers to order and are planned to be on shelves nationwide this September. The avocado oil ingredient change will follow the same timing at retail.About Calbee America, Inc.A snack pioneer for over 70 years, Calbee America, Inc. creates fun, great-tasting snacks that harness nature’s gifts for better-for-you lifestyles. Its Harvest Snaps family features veggie- or fruit-forward snacks delivering protein, fiber, and nutrient-dense ingredients. Calbee’s Japanese snacks bring authentic Asian flavors to mainstream salty snack aisles. Learn more at HarvestSnaps.com and CalbeeAmerica.com, or follow @harvestsnaps and @calbeeusa on social media.

