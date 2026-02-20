Jeff Kagan Industry Analyst, Columnist, Influencer

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The following commentary is from Jeff Kagan, ICT Industry Analyst , columnist, and longtime observer of wireless, 5G, AI, telecom, and emerging technology trends. For four decades, Kagan has provided analysis and forecasts on companies, technologies, regulatory shifts, and market evolution.Media Note: This commentary may be used in coverage of this story. AI Security : The Next Major Growth Wave“AI security will follow a growth path similar to Internet cybersecurity,” says Jeff Kagan. “There is ongoing debate about the benefits and risks of artificial intelligence. AI represents both tremendous opportunity and significant risk, much like the Internet and broadband did in their early years.”Rather than rejecting the Internet due to security risks, businesses and consumers adopted cybersecurity and antivirus protections to manage growing threats.“The same pattern will unfold with AI,” Kagan explains. “We will continue to adopt AI because of its benefits, but at the same time, we will increasingly rely on AI security software, devices and services to protect us.”Who Are the Players in AI Security?The AI security platform sector includes a growing number of companies, most of them emerging firms, addressing different aspects of AI risk, governance, and protection.Both enterprises and consumers are seeking effective solutions to mitigate AI-related threats. In many cases, customers will use multiple security providers working together.Kagan identifies two broad categories in the AI security landscape:Established Cybersecurity Leaders Expanding Toward AICompanies such as ESET, McAfee, Norton 360, Malwarebytes, Kaspersky, Symantec, and others bring decades of cybersecurity experience and may expand deeper into AI security solutions.Emerging AI Security Platform CompaniesA new generation of AI-focused security firms includes CrowdStrike, DeepKeep, Aurascape, Ripple IT, Protect AI, SSI, StackHawk, Aikido Security, Huntress, CalypsoAI, CB Insights, Hidden Layer, Robust Intelligence, Elastic NV, Skyflow, GuardionAI, and so many others.There are currently more than 100 companies competing in this rapidly developing AI security space.“I’ve been briefed by several of these AI security companies,” says Kagan. “Today, they are mostly smaller firms with ambitious visions and important technology. They do not all compete. Sometimes they operate in different spaces. However, AI is evolving so quickly that keeping pace is a constant challenge.”Kagan notes that many CEOs and CMOs are focused on one question: how to grow into a leadership position.“They want to understand the strategic steps required to become an AI security leader,” he says.What Happens Next?The AI security platform sector is still in its early stages. Over the next several years, the market is expected to remain dynamic and unsettled.“Some companies will stand out because of superior technology. Others will differentiate through stronger branding and marketing,” Kagan explains. “We don’t yet know who the ultimate leaders will be — but this is the critical moment when companies must be fully engaged.”As AI adoption accelerates, demand for AI security solutions will grow in parallel. Some smaller players may rise into leadership positions. Established cybersecurity giants may expand aggressively into this space. The future could include both.“While we cannot predict exactly who will dominate AI security today, this is the time for companies to act,” Kagan concludes. “Organizations that want to lead in this critical sector must move decisively and now.”About Jeff KaganJeff Kagan is an Atlanta-based Industry Analyst , Strategic Advisor, Columnist, Consultant, Influencer, and Keynote Speaker. For more than 40 years, he has provided analysis and commentary on innovation, market trends, and company performance across wireless, telecom, 5G, 6G, AI, and other high-growth sectors, serving both B2B and B2C markets.He serves as a strategic advisor to CEOs, CMOs, CAIOs, and senior leadership navigating the AI era.Former AT&T Executive Vice President of Public Relations Dick Martin wrote in Tough Calls: AT&T and the Hard Lessons Learned from the Telecom Wars:“Jeff Kagan has been described as the most widely quoted analyst in the telecommunications industry.”Kagan has authored thousands of columns and articles translating complex technology trends into clear, practical insight for executives, investors, customers, and employees.Contact InformationJeff KaganEmail: jeff@jeffkagan.comWebsite: www.jeffkagan.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeff-kagan/ X (Twitter): https://x.com/jeffkagan # # #

