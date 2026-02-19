Submit Release
Judge Erred in Applying 2020 Deadly Force Law to 2019 Case

Div. Three of the Fourth District Court of Appeal has reversed a $3.5 million wrongful death judgment awarded to the mother of a 19-year-old teenager killed by police during a traffic stop in Orange County due to the trial judge’s error in instructing the jury on the use of deadly force by officers based on a legal standard not yet in effect at the time of the fatal incident.

