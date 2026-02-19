Prevailing Elder Abuse Plaintiff May Recover Fees for Defense

A financial elder abuse law that permits only prevailing plaintiffs to recover attorney fees does not bar the recovery of costs associated with defending against competing undue influence claims so long as the expenses are inextricably intertwined with those associated with the prosecution of his causes of action, Div. One of the Fourth District Court of Appeal held yesterday.

