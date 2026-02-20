Innago Shares 2025 Insights on How Landlords Succeed Using the Platform

Innago Insight is a new, free resource hub and community for landlords

The Data on Landlord Success with Innago

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Innago, a leading provider of property management software, has announced the recent publication of their 2025 Feature Usage Report The report is based on platform-wide usage data from July of 2024 to June of 2025 and a survey of over 4.5K active tenants. It focuses on how adoption of various Innago features has led to measurable positive outcomes for landlords last year. These measured outcomes include higher on-time payment rates, more reliable tenants, higher lease renewal rates, and greater tenant satisfaction.Among many insights, the report revealed that using Innago’s online payment feature made a tenant twice as likely to pay their rent on time. Innago also reported that tenants screened with Innago’s tenant screening feature were at least 10% more likely to pay their rent on time than those who weren’t.CEO and co-founder Dave Spooner explained how this speaks volumes about the company’s commitment to its users:“At Innago, we’re motivated by the success of our users. Most of our annual growth comes from our existing users adding units and growing their revenue, not from new users. It’s great to be able to measure our impact in dollars of revenue generated and hours of time saved for our users.”Visit Innago’s community and resource hub, Innago Insight , to read and download the full report.Ending Note for ReadersInnago’s mission is to make property management easy and affordable for all. The data uncovered in this report is a testament to just how valuable the right software can be to its users. We remain committed to innovating and improving our platform so that landlords and property managers can focus less on paperwork and more on growing their businesses.For more information about Innago or to get started with the platform, please visit www.innago.com

