Innago Recognized with the 2025 ‘Best Ease Of Use’ Award for Real Estate Property Management Category and More

Best Ease of Use 2025

Innago has been recognized in the 2025 Gartner Digital Markets awards, earning multiple honors including the prestigious “Best Ease of Use” badge.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Innago Awarded 2025 “Best Ease Of Use” Award for Real Estate Property Management Category and MoreInnago, a leading provider of property management software, is proud to announce that it has been recognized with multiple awards in the 2025 Gartner Digital Markets awards program, including the prestigious “Best Ease of Use” badge. These awards were presented across Gartner Digital Markets brands Capterra , Software Advice, and GetApp.A Platform Built for Simplicity and PowerInnago is an intuitive property management platform designed for landlords, property managers, and real estate professionals who want to streamline their rental operations. The platform includes essential tools such as online rent collection, digital lease management, tenant screening, maintenance tracking, and communication features. By offering these solutions in a clean, easy-to-use interface, Innago enables property managers to save time, improve tenant relationships, and reduce administrative stress.Recognition Driven by Real User FeedbackWhat sets these awards apart is that they are based entirely on verified customer reviews and ratings collected by Gartner Digital Markets. This means the recognition reflects the voices of actual landlords and property managers who use Innago every day to run their businesses.Here’s what some of our users have shared about their experience:Capterra Best East Of Use 2025 Category“Innago has made managing my rental properties so much easier. The interface is clean and intuitive; even new tenants pick it up quickly. Rent collection is seamless, lease templates are customizable, and the automated reminders help ensure on-time payments. Their customer support is outstanding — responsive, friendly, and always helpful.” — Mackenzi S., via CapterraCapterra Best Value 2025 Category“Very Good! It makes it easy to run background & credit checks as well as invoice tenants. I like the ability to set up ACH for rent collection.” — Skip F., via CapterraSoftware Advice Best Customer Support 2025 Category“It's free and has all the features I need as a landlord for a rental home. The website and mobile apps are easy to use.” — Minh D., via Software AdviceGetApp Best Functionality & Features 2025 Category“Such an easy app to use. Within minutes, I had four properties set up. My tenants also love the features that are provided on the tenant portal.” — Mirna C., via CapterraThese endorsements reflect what makes Innago stand out: ease of use, flexibility, and responsive customer service.Featured in Industry ReportsIn addition to award badges, Innago was also recognized in several flagship Gartner Digital Markets reports, further solidifying its standing in the industry:- Capterra Shortlist for Property Management Software- Capterra Shortlist for Real Estate Property Management Software- Software Advice Frontrunner for Property Management Software- GetApp Category Leader for Property Management Software- GetApp Category Leader for Real Estate Property Management SoftwareWhy More Property Managers Are Choosing InnagoWith an overall rating of 4.9/5 across Gartner Digital Markets platforms, Innago continues to be one of the top-rated solutions in the industry. Unlike many competitors, Innago is completely free for landlords and property owners, ensuring accessibility for small landlords as well as larger property managers.Ending Note for ReadersInnago’s mission is simple: to make property management easy and affordable. Recognition from Gartner Digital Markets is a testament to the trust we’ve built with our users and the value we provide every day. We remain committed to innovating and improving our platform so that landlords and property managers can focus less on paperwork and more on growing their businesses.For more information about Innago or to get started with the platform, please visit www.innago.com About Gartner Digital MarketsGartner Digital Markets is the world’s largest platform for finding software and services. More than 100 million people visit Capterra, Software Advice, and GetApp, and UpCity across over 70 localized sites every year to read objective research and verified customer reviews that help them confidently choose the right software and services. Thousands of B2B companies work with Gartner Digital Markets to build their brand, capture buyer demand, and grow their business.For more information, visit https://www.gartner.com/en/digital-markets

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.