NC Principal of the Year Finalists Announced

Nine public school leaders from across the state have been recognized as regional Principals of the Year.

On May 15, one will be named the 2026 Wells Fargo North Carolina Principal of the Year at a ceremony hosted at The Umstead Hotel & Spa in Cary.

“Being a principal is a unique role that combines leadership, management and people skills, pedagogical knowledge and a lot of hard work,” said North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction Maurice “Mo” Green. “These finalists are skilled professionals who help others succeed. They create programs to meet the needs of students and their families, deliver professional development and support to teachers and other educators and establish community partnerships that bring real-world learning to students.”

The Wells Fargo Principal of the Year is an ambassador for the state’s approximately 2,700 principals. The individual selected for this honor serves in an advisory capacity to the State Board of Education for a two-year term and on the Board of Directors of the North Carolina Public School Forum.

“At Wells Fargo, we are proud to celebrate the outstanding principals who lead with passion, vision and dedication across North Carolina,” said Suzie Koonce, Vice President for Philanthropy and Community Impact for Wells Fargo. “Their commitment to excellence inspires us, and we are honored to support their efforts in building stronger schools and communities. Together, we can empower the next generation of leaders and contribute to the continued growth and success of our great state.”

The Wells Fargo Principal of the Year Award was introduced in 1984 to recognize the critical role of the principal in establishing a culture that supports the pursuit and achievement of academic excellence in North Carolina schools.

This year’s ceremony will be livestreamed on the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction’s social media platforms, including YouTube and Facebook. Follow along on social media at #NCTOYPOY.

To learn more about the program, visit the NCDPI website.

Northeast: Kelly E. Flora

Nags Head Elementary School (Dare County Schools)

Rebuilding trust was at the top of Kelly Flora’s list when she became the principal of Nags Head Elementary School in 2021, on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic and as the school’s third principal in three years.

Instead of classroom observations being a one-way critique session, she turned them into catalysts for professional dialogue. Staff members volunteer to lead professional development sessions during monthly staff meetings, and Pelican Pop-Ups offer opportunities for them to share expertise with their colleagues. A leadership team, now 23 people strong, was established to work as an idea engine and problem-solving hub.

This collaborative approach extends to how staff members interact with students and their families. Initiatives like One School, One Author; annual Bingo Nights; and Club Days invite parents, students and staff members to engage socially and build community.

“Regular student surveys, parent communications, parent surveys and community involvement allow us to create an environment where students feel respected, supported and empowered,” Flora said. “By distributing leadership, fostering transparent communication and intentionally engaging staff, students and families, we have transformed our school culture into one of trust, collaboration and shared ownership.”

Flora’s work is paying off. Nags Head Elementary’s growth and performance scores on end-of-grade assessments went up in the 2024-25 academic year for the first time since the pandemic.

Southeast: Dr. Marlow Artis

Craven Early College High School (Craven County Schools)

Since what gets planned gets done, Dr. Marlow Artis has embedded executive functioning strategies into the culture of his school.

Together, he and his team have implemented practices such as consistent use of agendas and planners, explicit note-taking approaches and structured opening and closing routines. With less time spent on missing assignments and unclear instructions, teachers are able to engage students in higher-order thinking.

“Craven Early College High School's success is the product of intentional systems, consistent communication and shared leadership,” Artis said. “By building a culture where every team member understands their role in advancing our mission, we have created a well-coordinated, high-performing school community that thrives together – each and every day.”

He uses regular communication tools such as a weekly, public-facing newsletter – the O.W.L. (Our Weekly Letter) – and an internal newsletter for staff – the H.O.O.T. (Happenings for Our Outstanding Team) – to keep all members of the Craven Early College High School (CECHS) family informed and engaged.

During Artis’ four years at the helm of CECHS, the school has exceeded growth and maintained an A performance grade, including history-making performance on the end-of-course tests for Biology, English II and Math III.

Artis has also participated in the North Carolina Principals and Assistant Principals Association’s Distinguished Leadership in Practice program, is actively involved in RTI International’s Early College Network and completed the ISTE+ASCD Instructional Leaders Certification this year.

North Central: Dr. Mariah Walker

Wake Young Women's Leadership Academy (Wake County Public School System)

At Wake Young Women’s Leadership Academy (WYWLA), Dr. Mariah Walker encourages both students and staff to bring their full, authentic selves to school – flaws and all.

“Humans bring joy and brilliance, but also their stresses, grief and complexities. My leadership is rooted in creating a culture where those realities are acknowledged and respected, and where growth is fostered through vulnerability, honesty and courage,” she said. “Together, we unpack not only our strengths but also our obstacles. We explore guilt, fear and shame, while practicing daily courage in naming and navigating them.”

Walker focuses on providing professional development to teachers that builds capacity, promotes equity, deepens learning and encourages educators to take care of themselves. Students, families and community partners are invited to be part of the work at WYWLA, not just supporters of it.

That trust and respect have been paramount as the school transitioned its early college program from St. Augustine’s University to Wake Technical Community College for the 2024-25 school year, then to Shaw University in fall 2025.

Under Walker’s leadership, WYWLA was named a 2026 Top Magnet School of Excellence by Magnet Schools of America.

Outside of her own school, Walker serves as a mentor to aspiring and beginning administrators and is the president of the Wake County Division of Principals and Assistant Principals.

Sandhills: Dr. Latreicia Allen

John Griffin Middle School (Cumberland County Schools)

“Every child, every chance, every day:” That’s Dr. Latreicia Allen’s mantra.

“Through intentional leadership, data-informed decision-making and authentic community partnerships, we have built a school where students thrive, families feel valued and teachers grow,” Allen said. “Every success we celebrate is a reflection of collective commitment and the belief that when relationships, rigor and relevance align, extraordinary learning happens.”

It all starts with equipping teachers with the tools they need to succeed. John Griffin Middle School’s (JGMS) biannual Think-Tank Conference gives both teachers and classified staff an opportunity to host professional development sessions for their coworkers. The success of the conference led to the development of monthly, peer-led professional development sessions and cross-school learning walks, in which educators visit other high-performing schools for inspiration.

Since becoming principal in 2023, Allen has transitioned the school’s discipline model from one that is punitive to a model rooted in empathy, reflection and accountability. She also leads her team in reviewing both discipline and achievement data to identify and disrupt inequitable patterns based on race, gender, language status and special education.

In the past two years, JGMS’s school performance grade has improved from C to B, and the school has met or exceeded growth expectations each year.

Piedmont Triad: Dr. Darrell A. Harris, Jr.

Eastern Guilford High School (Guilford County Schools)

When it came time to create a schoolwide cell phone policy, Dr. Darrell A. Harris, Jr. knew he needed buy-in.

He surveyed teachers and parents, then held focus groups with students so they could co-create the policy. Educators on the school improvement team drafted the language.

“The policy was intentionally framed not as a punishment, but as a commitment to learning and respect – designed to reinforce our culture of support, safety and accountability,” Harris said. “One student remarked, ‘It feels like you actually listened to us instead of just making rules for us.’ This inclusive process built trust and ownership among all stakeholders before the policy was even launched.”

This buy-in strategy is a hallmark of Harris’ leadership. Eastern Guilford High School (EGHS) regularly hosts structured student focus groups to foster authentic dialogue. Schoolwide professional development events allow teachers to pick a topic that interests them from a Choice Board, and personalized teacher support plans are created for those struggling in a particular area.

Once designated as a low-performing school, EGHS has improved its proficiency and growth outcomes for students across the board, as well as SAS Education Value-Added Assessment System (EVAAS) scores for teachers. Last fall, the school received recognition in Guilford County as the winner of the 2025 Hubert B. Humphrey, Jr. School Improvement Award.

Southwest: LaTresha Wilson

Tuckaseegee Elementary School (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools)

LaTresha Wilson’s early educational journey was shaped by the fact that she didn’t pass a test to be classified as “gifted” – and she didn't see other kids who looked like her in the program either.

Today, as a proud graduate of a historically Black university and the principal of a Title I school with a diverse population, she keeps equity at the forefront of her work.

“When we see inequities arise, we address them directly by naming and ‘calling out’ inequitable practices so that we can correct them in real time,” she said. “Although none of these things may have been intentional, it doesn't change the fact that they harm learning or social and emotional health.”

Additionally, Tuckaseegee Elementary School (TES) hosts numerous cultural celebrations throughout the year to engage students and families. Community partnerships with churches and other organizations help provide resources to families struggling with housing or food insecurity.

With all students set up for success, student achievement has soared, with the school’s performance grade rising from a D to a B in the two years under Wilson’s leadership, exceeding expected growth both years.

In 2024, the education technology company Branching Minds recognized TES with its Early Literacy Growth Award for having the highest growth in literacy scores in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, an impressive feat for a school where more than 25% of students have limited English proficiency.

Northwest: Dustin Farmer

Ashe County High School (Ashe County Schools)

Dustin Farmer is the leader of a school with more than 770 students – and he is focused on making sure each one of them succeeds. In fall 2024, when he and his team realized there were six students in their school at risk of failing to graduate, they took action.

After meeting with family members to build shared commitment, individualized graduation plans were created for each student and supports were put in place. In the end, all six graduated, and five enrolled in post-secondary education. In spring 2025, for the first time in school history, the graduation rate exceeded 90%.

“We will never stop working to ensure that students are receiving the education they deserve,” Farmer said. “Our goal has never been simply to graduate students, but to send them into the world with the knowledge, skills, character and confidence to pursue whatever dreams they hold.”

He’s equally dedicated to the success of his teachers, offering differentiated professional development sessions and empowering educators’ professional learning communities to be powerful engines for change.

Farmer has been an educator for 22 years and was previously the principal of Ashe County Middle School, where he led the school in raising its school performance grade from a C to a B over a three-year period, exceeding growth in 2017-18.

Western: Jennifer McBrayer

CHASE Middle School (Rutherford County Schools)

Jennifer McBrayer doesn’t feed the social media trolls – but she does combat their rumors with facts.

She uses her social media platforms to promote understanding about complicated topics like school funding, engaging directly with parents and community members. She also meets with state legislators, county commissioners and other public officials to advocate for policies that support students and teachers.

“I strive to be someone stakeholders can trust to listen, respond fairly and act with integrity,” McBrayer said. “Even when difficult conversations are necessary, I approach them in ways that I hope preserve relationships and allow the school community to move forward together in the best interest of students.”

When McBrayer became the CHASE Middle School principal in 2023, student conduct was a significant concern among teachers and parents. By setting and enforcing consistent expectations for discipline, referrals have gone down by more than 37%, reducing lost instructional time.

In addition, the school's results from the bi-annual Teacher Working Conditions Survey show increased educator satisfaction with both student conduct and the overall school culture.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, CHASE sheltered medically fragile patients and housed supplies, with McBrayer leading logistics and communication with the various relief agencies and local government entities.

She continues to coordinate a variety of community partnerships to expand hands-on learning opportunities for students.

Charter: Deborah Brown

The Exploris School

It should come as no surprise that Deborah Brown, a pioneer of the “flipped” classroom model in North Carolina, shook things up at The Exploris School when she was hired to be the director of middle grades in 2019.

She embarked on a mission to change the school’s leadership structure, in her words, “from a ‘throne room’ to a ‘round table’ approach.” Today, the school is overseen by a collaborative, five-person team – including two elected teacher leaders – that is responsible for decision-making.

That sense of shared ownership is reflected in her approach to professional development for teachers.

“Contemporary principals have to be experts not just in student learning, but in adult learning, too, to make sure staff stays inspired, equipped and connected to growth and skill development that can be the rising tide to lift all the educational boats in the school,” Brown said.

In addition to providing professional development for her own staff, Brown has designed and led seminars for the North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching for more than a decade. She was also a founding team member and director of professional development at Research Triangle High School, a charter school that opened in 2012 as the state's first fully flipped high school.

During Gov. Roy Cooper’s eight years in office, she served on the Governor’s Teacher Advisory Committee. This year, she was chosen to be part of the 2026 cohort of the Public School Forum's North Carolina Education Policy Fellowship.