Statement From AG Yost on Sentencing in Serial Murder Case

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the following statement regarding today’s sentencing of Rebecca Auborn. A Franklin County judge sentenced her to four consecutive terms of 15 years to life in prison.

“This sentence reflects the defendant’s disregard for life and the callousness not only to kill, but to do it repeatedly,” Yost said. “My heart goes out to the families who lost a loved one – I pray that this measure of justice brings them closure and peace.”

Auborn pleaded guilty in December 2025 to four counts of murder and one count of felonious assault for the intentional, fatal overdoses of four men and an attempted overdose of another man.

The Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force, established under Yost’s Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission, received information that a woman was meeting men for sex in northeast Columbus, then dosing the “johns” with drugs with the intent to steal their belongings.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Columbus Division of Police. The Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office prosecuted the case.

