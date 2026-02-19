H-201 Moanalua Freeway repaving extended through July 2026

Main Posted on Feb 19, 2026 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies O‘ahu motorists of the extended completion date of the H-201 Moanalua Freeway Repaving project through July 2026. This is an update from the previously estimated March 2026 completion date.

Due to weather challenges preventing construction and additional work added to the project scope, the completion of work has been pushed out a few months.

The initial scope of work includes repaving and reconstruction of the freeway between the H-3 Freeway ramp and the Fort Shafter overpass. Additional work for this project includes:

The extension of westbound paving limits to the H-3 Freeway overpass

The extension of eastbound paving limits to the H-1 Freeway eastbound on-ramp

Additional reconstruction at Moanalua Stream Bridge in the eastbound lanes and shoulder

Nightly closures will continue on the westbound Moanalua Freeway (Route H-201) for repaving activities along the freeway. Three left lanes will be closed nightly on the westbound H-201 Moanalua Freeway between Moanalua Gardens and the Hālawa Interchange for repaving work. Work hours are from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Sunday through Friday.

On the week of Sunday, Feb. 22, crews will begin the week repaving the left three lanes of the freeway and switch to repaving the three right lanes toward the H-3 Freeway overpass, as a part of the additional work.

Repaving was completed along the Hālawa Interchange off-ramps from the westbound H-201 Moanalua Freeway and the right lanes between the Middle Street off-ramp and the Hālawa Interchange, as of Thursday, Dec. 11.

Special duty police officers will be on-site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. Electronic message boards will be posted to notify motorists of the planned closure.

Remaining work for the H-201 Moanalua Freeway Repaving includes striping of the westbound Moanalua Freeway between Moanalua Gardens and the H-3 overpass, as well as the paving and restriping of the eastbound Moanalua Freeway between the H-3 overpass and Red Hill. All work will be announced as it is scheduled.

All work is weather permitting, work schedules and project completion date subject to change per these conditions.

HDOT thanks the public for its cooperation as we work to maintain safe facilities.

For a full list of lane closures scheduled on state roadways, please visit the HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/.

