Tate’s Bake Shop Grows Cookie Portfolio with Three New Additions

Fan Favorite White Chocolate Macadamia Nut and Mint Chocolate Chip Join Permanent Lineup, Alongside New Soft Baked Double Chocolate Chip

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tate’s Bake Shop, the Southampton, N.Y.-born brand widely known and beloved for its craft-baked cookies and baked goods, is expanding its permanent lineup with three highly anticipated new additions. Rolling out now in cookie aisles nationwide are White Chocolate Macadamia Nut, Soft Baked Double Chocolate Chip, and Mint Chocolate Chip – a trio that combines returning fan favorites, now made permanent, plus new innovation, all rooted in Tate’s signature Bake Shop quality, craft, and heritage. In addition to all major retailers, Tate’s new cookies are now available for purchase at tatesbakeshop.com and on Amazon.

The new additions bring Tate’s cookie lineup to over two dozen permanent varieties, with more to come in 2026. Like all of Tate’s products, the new offerings are made with high-quality ingredients, like real butter and chocolate. Flavors include:

• White Chocolate Macadamia Nut: First launched as a limited release in 2000 with a recipe by founder Kathleen King, White Chocolate Macadamia Nut returns permanently following high demand. The thin, crispy cookies are studded with creamy white chocolate chips and buttery macadamia nuts for a rich, satisfying crunch. This cookie is perfect for nut lovers and fans of Tate’s classic Walnut Chocolate Chip variety. Excellent on their own, paired with a mug of tea, as part of an Easter brunch, or with an evening glass of wine.

• Soft Baked Double Chocolate Chip: One year after launching its Soft Baked Cookie line with Chocolate Chip and Dark Chocolate Chunk varieties, Tate’s is giving soft baked cookie fans even more to love with the launch of Soft Baked Double Chocolate Chip. Drawing inspiration from one of Tate’s most beloved crispy cookie flavors, the Soft Baked version features a rich chocolate base and creamy semi-sweet chocolate chips, delivering a soft texture, buttery flavor, and unmatched indulgence.

• Mint Chocolate Chip: After debuting in 2023, Mint Chocolate Chip became the #1 selling premium limited-edition cookie in grocery* and Tate’s top-performing summer seasonal flavor. Now, the fan favorite is officially available year-round. With mint chocolate chip ranking as the fourth most popular ice cream flavor among U.S. adults — and the flavor combination trending across categories from beverage to beauty — Tate’s is bringing the popular flavor back for good. Landing on shelves just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, the cookie pairs Tate’s signature thin and crispy chocolate chip base with a touch of peppermint for refreshing mint chocolate flavor, making it a natural pairing for ice cream sandwiches, or as part of a spring picnic spread.

“With so many flavors to love across the Tate's lineup, we’re always paying attention to what our fans come back for again and again,” says Livia Nicolaï, Innovation Marketing Director at Tate’s Bake Shop. “Their passion helps guide what gets promoted to permanent status, and it also inspires what we bake next. We’re always excited to bring cookie lovers more of what they crave - from beloved classics, like our Chocolate Chip cookie, to new favorites- all with the Bake Shop quality and craft Tate’s is known for.”

The three new additions to the permanent lineup are the latest in a big year of innovation for Tate’s, following the January launch of two new gluten free flavors — Gluten Free Oatmeal Raisin and Gluten Free Double Chocolate Chip – and more innovation to come throughout 2026. As “little treat culture” continues to define how Americans shop and snack, and demand grows for premium, everyday indulgences, Tate’s continues to expand its portfolio with fan-driven flavors and innovation. According to Mondelēz International’s 6th Annual State of Snacking Report, “Consumers are increasingly craving new snack adventures that spark joy in their lives, with 75% agreeing they get excited about finding a new snack to try.” With a growing portfolio rooted in over 40 years of heritage, Tate’s remains focused on delivering new ways for cookie lovers to enjoy the signature quality and craft the brand is known for.

Tate’s White Chocolate Macadamia Nut, Soft Baked Double Chocolate Chip, and Mint Chocolate Chip can be found in grocery stores nationwide, as well as in a variety of bundles and multipacks on tatesbakeshop.com and Amazon. MSRP: $5.99-$6.99

*Source: TL US Food/Mass, 8 W/E 07/08/23, Based on $s and All Premium Limited-Edition Cookies

FAQ

What new cookies is Tate’s Bake Shop releasing?

In February 2026, Tate’s Bake Shop added three permanent cookie flavors to its growing lineup: White Chocolate Macadamia Nut, Soft Baked Double Chocolate Chip, and Mint Chocolate Chip. The trio includes two fan-favorite limited-time flavors now made permanent, plus new innovation in the Soft Baked line.

Are the new Tate’s cookies thin and crispy or soft baked?

White Chocolate Macadamia Nut and Mint Chocolate Chip feature Tate’s signature thin and crispy texture, while Soft Baked Double Chocolate Chip delivers a soft, deeply chocolatey cookie experience.

Where can I buy Tate’s new cookies?

Tate’s White Chocolate Macadamia Nut, Soft Baked Double Chocolate Chip, Mint Chocolate Chip cookies are sold at grocery retailers nationwide and online at tatesbakeshop.com and Amazon, with an MSRP of $5.99–$6.99.

About Tate’s Bake Shop

Founded in 1980 by Kathleen King out of a storefront in Southampton, New York, Tate’s Bake Shop is widely known and beloved for their craft-baked cookies and baked goods. Now with a passionate national following, Tate’s Bake Shop remains committed to flavor, quality, and Bake Shop heritage. One of the fastest-growing cookie brands, Tate’s has continued to innovate, extending beyond traditional cookies and expanding its portfolio to include seasonal products that meet the needs and interests of consumers looking for a treat. Tate’s continues to raise the bar for itself and the baking community with award-winning cookies and gifts that brings the bake shop to homes across the US. Follow along @tatesbakeshop and learn more at tatesbakeshop.com.

