Tate’s Bake Shop Kicks Off the Holidays with Seasonal Favorites in Festive Packaging

From nostalgic cookie flavors to premium gift baskets, Tate’s makes holiday entertaining and gifting better and easier than ever

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tate’s Bake Shop, the Southampton, N.Y.-born brand widely known and beloved for its craft-baked cookies and baked goods, is kicking off the holidays with a festive lineup of seasonal offerings that bring its signature quality to gatherings, gifting, and everyday indulgence. With five seasonal flavors rolling out on grocery store shelves nationwide this month, plus a curated selection of gift baskets, bundles, and corporate gift options available for nationwide shipping at tatesbakeshop.com, Tate’s makes it easy to spread holiday cheer. This year’s holiday collection includes a mix of returning seasonal treats and new offerings, including:

•NEW: Holiday-Packaged Chocolate Chip Cookies: Tate’s signature thin-and-crispy chocolate chip cookies, made with real butter and rich chocolate, available for the first time in metallic holiday packaging with a bow design—no wrapping required, perfect for hosts, teachers, or stocking stuffers.

•Chocolate Toffee Cookies: An instant hit last year, these thin-and-crispy chocolate cookies have crunchy toffee pieces in every bite for the ultimate holiday indulgence. They’re the perfect pairing for a cozy mug of tea or an evening glass of red wine.

•Gingersnap Cookies: Crispy cookies spiced with ginger and molasses, inspired by the gingerbread that has been sold at Tate’s original Southampton Bake Shop for decades. This seasonal flavor brings a beloved Bake Shop favorite to cookie lovers nationwide.

•NEW: Holiday-Packaged Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookies: Tate’s beloved gluten-free chocolate chip cookies, crafted with rice flour in a dedicated gluten-free facility and recognized by the National Celiac Association, are now available in holiday packaging with a festive bow design. Tate’s gluten-free cookies earn rave reviews for tasting just like the original and are a thoughtful gift option for gluten-free friends and family.

•Dark Chocolate Peppermint Cookie Bark: Launched in 2023 and eagerly awaited each holiday season, this treat combines pieces of Tate’s thin-and-crispy chocolate chip cookies covered with rich dark chocolate and sprinkled with peppermint pieces. It’s the perfect addition to a holiday dessert platter or sweet treat to enjoy while watching your favorite holiday flick.

94% of Americans say that seasonal treats help create memories, underscoring the powerful role food plays in holiday traditions. Tate’s holiday lineup is designed to deliver those nostalgic moments through cozy, festive flavors like chocolate, peppermint, and gingerbread. Interest in these flavors is surging, with searches for “peppermint bark” up 31% and “gingerbread cookies” up 22% year-over-year. With perfected recipes, high-quality ingredients, and Bake Shop craft, Tate’s seasonal treats are both classic and indulgent, perfect for entertaining or savoring solo.

Alongside the in-store holiday offerings, Tate’s direct-to-consumer website features a wide selection of festive gift baskets, corporate gifts, and merch available for nationwide shipping. From cookie assortments to deluxe holiday baskets like the Best of Southampton Basket, filled with Bake Shop favorites such as Chocolate Chip Cookie Pie, blondies, and brownies, Tate’s has a gift for everyone on your list. Each gift is thoughtfully packaged, bringing holiday cheer and the Bake Shop experience to friends, family, and colleagues near or far.

What holiday cookies does Tate’s have this year?

Lineup includes Chocolate Toffee Cookies, Gingersnap Cookies, Dark Chocolate Peppermint Cookie Bark, plus holiday-packaged Chocolate Chip and Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookies.

Does Tate’s sell peppermint bark?

Tate’s offers Dark Chocolate Peppermint Cookie Bark—a twist on classic peppermint bark made with fan-favorite chocolate chip cookies covered in dark chocolate and peppermint pieces.

Does Tate’s have gluten-free holiday treats?

Yes. Tate’s Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookies, baked in a certified gluten-free facility, now come in holiday packaging.

Where can I buy Tate’s holiday cookies and treats?

Buy seasonal flavors in grocery stores nationwide – Albertsons, Walmart, Publix, Whole Foods, and Target. Gift baskets, bundles, and corporate gifts are available at tatesbakeshop.com.

Does Tate’s offer holiday gift baskets and corporate gifting?

Yes. Options include cookie assortments and deluxe baskets like the Best of Southampton Basket, available for nationwide delivery.

What makes Tate’s holiday cookies special?

Tate’s Bake Shop brings seasonal treats inspired by its Southampton Bake Shop (established 1980) roots to cookie lovers nationwide. Craft-baked with high-quality ingredients, the holiday lineup features nostalgic flavors like gingersnap and peppermint, festive gift baskets, and new holiday-packaged classics, making it easy to spread holiday cheer.

