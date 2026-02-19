Bridges Auditorium Kicks Off its 2026 Season with Trampled by Turtles

Trampled by Turtles band Mabel Shaw Bridges Auditorium in Claremont, CA

Genre-blurring, alt-country band will headline iconic venue on March 12

CLAREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bridges Auditorium launches its 2026 performance season with a high-energy return of Americana roots when Trampled by Turtles takes the stage, joined by Wild Horses, on March 12.

Known for their driving tempos and tight harmonies, Trampled by Turtles has built a national following by fusing modern bluegrass with the raw power of rock and country. The Minnesota-based band has played major festivals, such as Coachella and Lollapalooza, sold out venues across the country, and earned critical acclaim for albums that balance musical precision with emotional grit. While the band often claims top spots on the bluegrass charts, their genre-blurring sound makes them a fitting artist to kick off Bridges Auditorium’s new season.

Supporting the evening is Wild Horses, the viral off-grid husband and wife duo, whose soulful tunes have earned them support slots with icons like Willie Nelson and Wilco.

“Opening our season with Trampled by Turtles sets the pace for what’s ahead at Bridges,” said Matt Pavey, Director of Programming for Bridges Auditorium. “We’re looking forward to welcoming a band that is pushing the boundaries of genre through their electric performances.”

Tickets for Trampled by Turtles are on sale now at pomona.edu/bridges.

###

About Bridges Auditorium

For more than 93 years the Mabel Shaw Bridges Auditorium at Pomona College in Claremont, California, has welcomed audiences to its stunning 2,400-seat venue – a stage that has hosted some of the most celebrated performers of their time, including Taylor Swift, Ella Fitzgerald, Willie Nelson, John Legend, and more. Bridges offers free parking, reasonable concession pricing and outstanding customer service. A true landmark of artistry and community spirit, Bridges Auditorium remains a setting where audiences experience the very best in music, theatre, and live performance. For more information and a full schedule of upcoming performances, visit pomona.edu/bridges or follow the venue @bridgesauditorium.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.