Cheap Trick Brings Decades of Hits to Bridges Auditorium on April 21

Cheap Trick Promo Poster Mabel Shaw Bridges Auditorium in Claremont, CA

Singer-songwriter James Hatem to join as support

CLAREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bridges Auditorium will welcome legendary rock band Cheap Trick for their high-energy performance on April 21, bringing one of the most enduring and influential acts in rock history to its iconic stage.

Approaching their 50th anniversary, Cheap Trick has cemented its place as a cornerstone of American rock, known for its signature blend of sharp guitar riffs and infectious melodies. With more than 20 million albums sold worldwide, the Illinois-based band has built a catalog of timeless hits that continue to resonate across generations.

Fans can expect a setlist packed with classics and new songs from their latest album, All Washed Up. Renowned for their dynamic live performances, Chap Trick has played more than 5,000 shows worldwide, playing hits like “I Want You to Want Me,” “Surrender,” “Dream Police,” and “The Flame.”

“Few bands can claim the kind of staying power and cultural impact that Cheap Trick has,” said Matt Pavey, Director of Programming at Bridges Auditorium. “This will be a show built on decades of iconic songs with an energy that still feels fresh, making this a really special night for the audience.”

Joining the lineup is James Hatem, a singer-songwriter rooted in Nashville, who holds a Guinness World Record for playing the most venues in 24 hours. Hatem has shared stages with The Rolling Stones, Dolly Parton and Kansas, and draws musical influence from John Mayer, The Beatles, and Jimi Hendrix, creating a unique sound that brings a balance of entertainment to Cheap Trick fans on April 21.

Concert-goers at Bridges Auditorium enjoy free parking, reasonably-priced concessions and historic architecture with every live performance. The iconic venue is nestled adjacent to Claremont Village, with its top-rated restaurants and bars to complete any concert experience. Tickets for Cheap Trick are on sale now at pomona.edu/bridges.

###

About Bridges Auditorium

For more than 93 years the Mabel Shaw Bridges Auditorium at Pomona College in Claremont, California, has welcomed audiences to its stunning 2,400-seat venue – a stage that has hosted some of the most celebrated performers of their time, including Taylor Swift, Ella Fitzgerald, Willie Nelson, John Legend, and more. Bridges offers free parking, reasonable concession pricing and outstanding customer service. A true landmark of artistry and community spirit, Bridges Auditorium remains a setting where audiences experience the very best in music, theatre, and live performance. For more information and a full schedule of upcoming performances, visit pomona.edu/bridges or follow the venue @bridgesauditorium.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.