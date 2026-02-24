Bridges Auditorium Bringing The Psychedelic Furs to its Iconic Stage on June 6

The Psychedelic Furs

The post-punk legends to headline with support from We Are Scientists

CLAREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bridges Auditorium announced today that The Psychedelic Furs will join the lineup of artists performing at the venue in 2026.

Emerging from the U.K.’s post-punk movement more than four decades ago, The Psychedelic Furs helped define the intersection of alternative and new wave music, carving out a space where raw melodies and emotional energy meet. Led by vocalist and songwriter Richard Bulter, alongside his bassist brother Tim Butler, the band built a lasting catalog of hits, including “Love My Way,” “Heaven,” “The Ghost in You,” and “Heartbreak Beat.”

Over the course of their career, The Psychedelic Furs have released eight studio albums and left an indelible mark on popular culture - most notably with their 1981 track “Pretty in Pink,” inspiring one of the most iconic motion picture soundtracks with its same name. Their latest studio album, Made of Rain (2020), marked a major late-career high point, charting internationally and becoming the band’s second highest-ranking U.K. album, while earning placement on numerous year-end “Best Albums” list worldwide. The band has performed on some of the world’s most celebrated stages including the Hollywood Bowl, Radio City Music Hall, Royal Albert Hall, and the Grand Ole Opry. Their live shows blend classic material with renewed creative energy, offering long-time fans and new audiences alike an unforgettable live experience.

Joining the Furs on their 2026 tour is We Are Scientists, the New York-based indie rock band known for their sharp hooks and edgy lyrics. With a career spanning nearly 20 years, the band has built a devoted following through albums, including With Love, Squalor, and Lobes.

“We’re thrilled to welcome The Psychedelic Furs to Bridges Auditorium,” said Matt Pavey, Director of Programming. “The fanbase in the Los Angeles area runs deep, and Bridges is the perfect setting to highlight the energy of this band.”

Tickets for The Psychedelic Furs will be on sale February 27 at 10 a.m. local time pomona.edu/bridges.

About Bridges Auditorium

For more than 93 years the Mabel Shaw Bridges Auditorium at Pomona College in Claremont, California, has welcomed audiences to its stunning 2,400-seat venue – a stage that has hosted some of the most celebrated performers of their time, including Taylor Swift, Ella Fitzgerald, Willie Nelson, John Legend, and more. Bridges offers free parking, reasonable concession pricing and outstanding customer service. A true landmark of artistry and community spirit, Bridges Auditorium remains a setting where audiences experience the very best in music, theatre, and live performance. For more information and a full schedule of upcoming performances, visit pomona.edu/bridges or follow the venue @bridgesauditorium.

