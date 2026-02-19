Statement From AG Yost on Ruling in STRS Case

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the following statement regarding today’s ruling in State of Ohio v. Wade Steen, et al.

“Wade Steen and Rudy Fichtenbaum each took a solemn fiduciary oath, promising they would uphold the highest standards of conduct while serving as STRS board members. But instead of keeping their promises, they breached their fiduciary duties in a high-stakes scheme that jeopardized the financial security of half a million teachers and retirees.

“Their actions were deceptive, disruptive and fundamentally incompatible with their fiduciary duties. The court today rightly found that the defendants have forever forfeited any right to serve as members of the STRS board.”

MEDIA CONTACT:

Bethany McCorkle: 614-955-8848

-30-