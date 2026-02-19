L&A Announces Patent Agreement for Photonic Phenotyping & Trait Development System

NIR AgCeption® Grain-o-Scope

CHICO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Laudando & Associates LLC (“L&A”) today announced the formation of a Joint Patent Participation Agreement with Row Ready Pty Ltd (“Row Ready”) relating to Application No. 63/978,334 - Integrated Photonic Phenotyping and Trait Development System for Crop Improvement.Under the terms of the Agreement, Row Ready has acquired an undivided 10% ownership interest in the pending patent estate, with an escalation provision increasing its ownership interest to 20% upon issuance of at least one granted patent.The Joint Patent Participation Agreement establishes a structured minority participation model designed to accelerate development and commercialization of non-chemical photonic crop protection systems while preserving L&A’s operational control and licensing flexibility.Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed, but proceeds will support L&A’s near-term operational priorities, including deployment of its AgCeptionBroomrape and Pathogen Detection Systems.Strategic Capitalization Shift - Over the past three years, capital allocation within AgTech has increasingly contracted and concentrated around incremental chemistry optimization and precision application technologies, while demand for transformational non-recurring engineering hardware programs has structurally contracted across the space.In response, L&A has transitioned away from an NRE-IRAD straddle strategy and towards an IP-centric capitalization strategy designed to unlock value from discrete patent estates. The Company believes this new strategy will allow it to maintain independence and avoid traditional venture dilution.“This Agreement represents the first execution of our Patent Asset Participation Model,” said Chris Laudando, Founder and President of L&A. “It gives our farmer-focused partners an opportunity to participate in the intellectual property assets we’ve built over the past five years - and importantly - allows L&A to preserve the strategic control required to advance post-chemical crop protection technologies.”New Grain-o-Scope for 2026 - In conjunction with the Agreement, L&A announced the upcoming release of its latest AgCeptionGrain-o-Scope platform for the 2026 Harvest Season. The updated system will introduce:• Integrated near-infrared (NIR) sensing capability• Enhanced connectivity to L&A’s AgCeptionML pipeline• Expanded support for laser-ready trait identification and photonic stress-response analysisBy linking expanded spectral phenotyping data with laser treated crop performance datasets, L&A aims to accelerate development of crop systems optimized for compatibility with non-chemical weed management architectures.Category Positioning - L&A believes photonic crop protection represents a structurally underdeveloped category in global agriculture. The company intends to exploit the growing disconnect between farmer demand for transformational non-chemical systems and the concentration of R&D capital around chemistry-anchored solutions that offer incremental improvement for farmers and shareholders. As regulatory compression, resistance saturation, and input cost volatility reshape crop production economics, L&A views photonic stress induction technologies as a long-duration opportunity within the broader crop protection landscape.

