Jeff Woods Construction Partners with Roof'd AI to Bring Instant Roof Estimates to Tennessee Homeowners

RoofD AI Estimater Tool

Crossville-based roofing contractor adds AI-powered estimating and 24/7 homeowner support to its website — free for any Tennessee homeowner to use.

Tennessee homeowners deal with everything from storm damage to aging shingles, and they want to know what a repair or replacement is going to cost before they commit to a conversation.” — Carter Wiley, Founder RoofDai.com

CROSSVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jeff Woods Construction , a leading roofing contractor serving Crossville and communities across Tennessee, has partnered with Roof'd AI to bring AI-powered roof estimating directly to its website giving homeowners access to free, satellite-based roof estimates and around-the-clock roofing answers with no appointment required.Through the integration, the Roof'd AI platform's on-site assistant, RoofBot, uses satellite imagery to calculate a home's roof dimensions, assess slope, and generate an instant estimate range in seconds. Homeowners visiting the Jeff Woods Construction website can get a real number based on their actual roof before ever picking up the phone.RoofBot also handles common roofing questions 24/7 covering topics like roof life expectancy, storm damage, material comparisons, and maintenance so homeowners get expert guidance even outside of business hours. Every lead generated through the tool is automatically captured and routed into Jeff Woods Construction's CRM, reducing manual follow-up and keeping the team focused on what they do best.The partnership positions Jeff Woods Construction as one of the first roofing contractors in the Cumberland Plateau region to offer AI-driven estimating technology to homeowners online, reinforcing the company's reputation for transparency and customer service across its 17-county service area.Tennessee homeowners can access the free estimate tool by visiting JeffWoodsConstruction.com.About Jeff Woods ConstructionJeff Woods Construction is a professional roofing contractor based in Crossville, Tennessee, serving homeowners across the Cumberland Plateau and communities throughout Tennessee. The company specializes in roof installation, repair, leak detection, roof inspections, and full exterior services.About Roof'd AIRoof'd AI is an AI-powered roofing sales platform built exclusively for roofing contractors. Built by Tennessee Top Digital The platform combines satellite roof measurement, instant online estimates, and an intelligent AI chat assistant to help contractors capture and convert more leads. Learn more at roofdai.com.

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