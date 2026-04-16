Cupples Construction Partners with Roof'd AI to Give Illinois Homeowners Instant Roof Estimates Online

RoofD AI Estimater Tool

Central Illinois roofing contractor to offer AI-powered roof estimates and 24/7 roofing answers directly on its website at no cost to homeowners.

Homeowners today expect fast answers. With Roof'd AI, we can give people a real number and a real conversation the moment they land on our page — any time of day.” — Carter Wiley, Founder — RoofDai.com

NORMAL, IL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cupples Construction , a trusted roofing and exterior contractor serving Normal and communities throughout Central Illinois, has announced a new partnership with Roof'd AI , the AI-powered roofing sales platform built exclusively for professional roofing contractors.Through this integration, visitors to the Cupples Construction website can now receive a free, instant roof estimate — powered by satellite imagery — without waiting for a callback or a sales visit. The on-site AI assistant, RoofBot, calculates roof size, detects slope, and generates a real-time estimate range in seconds. It also answers common roofing questions around the clock, helping homeowners understand their options before ever speaking with a contractor.The Roof'd AI platform uses satellite data to measure roof dimensions without requiring an in-person inspection, giving homeowners transparent pricing information based on materials, slope, and square footage. Leads captured through the chat tool are automatically routed into Cupples Construction's CRM, keeping the sales process efficient and organized.The partnership reflects Cupples Construction's commitment to combining trusted craftsmanship with modern technology. Known for its work on fortified roofing systems, GAF installations, and full exterior services across the region, the company now adds instant AI-driven estimates to its homeowner experience.Homeowners in Normal and the surrounding Central Illinois area can access the free estimate tool by visiting CupplesConstruction.com.About Cupples ConstructionCupples Construction is a full-service roofing and exterior contractor based in Normal, Illinois, serving homeowners across Central Illinois. The company specializes in roofing installation, fortified roofing systems, siding, gutters, and more.About Roof'd AIRoof'd AI is an AI-powered roofing sales platform built exclusively for roofing contractors. Built by Tennessee Top Digital the platform combines satellite roof measurement, instant online estimates, and an intelligent AI chat assistant to help contractors capture and convert more leads. Learn more at roofdai.com.

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