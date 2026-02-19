Program Applications Now Being Accepted for Artsvest Saskatchewan

CANADA, February 19 - Released on February 19, 2026

With $100,000 in funding from the province, artsvest Saskatchewan has opened for 2026, with applications open until March 12.

Artsvest Saskatchewan is a sponsorship and training program that encourages private sector investment in arts, culture and heritage organizations. Participating organizations can receive funding and professional development support through webinars and hands-on workshops on topics such as governance, fundraising, marketing, fund development and financial sustainability.

"Our province has a vibrant arts, culture and heritage sector made up of talented and creative individuals and organizations," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Alana Ross said. "We are extremely pleased that the agreement has been renewed as it demonstrates the province's commitment to these sectors. This annual program has proven to be a highly successful way of aligning businesses with arts, cultural and heritage organizations to work together and partner in ways that benefit both parties, their communities and ultimately our province."

Since 2011, the province has invested over $2 million in the artsvest Saskatchewan program. This in-turn has helped create 1,756 partnerships between the arts, culture and heritage sectors and the private sector, resulting in a total economic impact of over $10 million in Saskatchewan.

Last year, a total of 25 arts, culture, and heritage organizations were engaged through artsvest - 17 were first-time participants.

"Artsvest equips arts organizations with the training, mentorship, and practical tools needed to thrive and build meaningful partnerships with local businesses," Business / Arts President and CEO Aubrey Reeves said. "We are thrilled to see the program return, in partnership with the Government of Saskatchewan and the Canada Council for the Arts, supporting arts organizations as they grow their impact and strengthen communities across Saskatchewan."

Program participants are very supportive of the program's impact.

"As a small, rural, grassroots arts organization, artsvest helped us build confidence in sponsorship outreach, strengthen our value proposition to local businesses, and turn relationship-based conversations into tangible financial support," A statement from Haywire Farm Festival and Community. "The program supported both immediate fundraising outcomes and longer-term capacity building. Supportive programs like artsvest are critical in helping arts organizations adapt and remain sustainable during this period of sector-wide change. The program offered sponsorship and organizational resilience training through a combination of webinars, workshops, shareable resources, and one-on-one mentorship. Additionally, each organization was pre-approved for $3000 in matching funds as an incentive to attract private sponsorship."

"Artsvest has not only provided tools and frameworks, but has actively modeled the kind of trust-based engagement that allows small and growing arts organizations like ours to thrive," A statement from THE 525. "The artsvest matching model turns sponsorship into a multiplier rather than a transaction, making it easier to build trust, unlock new relationships, and position corporate partners as meaningful contributors to the growth and sustainability of our work."

About Business / Arts:

Business / Arts is a national charitable organization that champions business investment in the arts and works to build strong, lasting partnerships between the arts, business, and government in Canada. Through targeted programming initiatives and a connected network of arts champions, Business / Arts is committed to ensuring that the arts are recognized as playing a necessary role socially, culturally, and economically across Canada. Learn more at businessandarts.org.

