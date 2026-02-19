 NDDOT selects 103 local projects for Flexible Transportation Fund 

BISMARCK, N.D. — The North Dakota Department of Transportation selected 103 local projects totaling $119 million to fund through its Flexible Transportation Fund (Flex Fund) grant program. A complete list of projects can be found at www.dot.nd.gov/flexfund.



The 69th Legislative Assembly provided an estimated $230 million to the Flex Fund for improvements to transportation infrastructure on and off the state highway system, including within townships, cities and counties.



“The Flex Fund allows us to make smart investments in North Dakota’s infrastructure to improve the safety and efficiency of our transportation system,” said Gov. Kelly Armstrong. “These investments are critically important to reduce long-term maintenance and operating costs.”



The Flex Fund was established by the 68th Legislative Assembly to complement the Federal Aid Highway program and further support an interconnected transportation system in North Dakota. After the success of the first round, the 69th Legislative Assembly expanded the program with additional funding and designated programs within the fund.

“This program reflects the shared commitment of the Legislature, governor and NDDOT to invest in projects that enhance safety, improve mobility and strengthen economic growth,” said NDDOT Director Ron Henke.



The NDDOT received 674 applications for the program totaling more than $560 million in requested project costs.



For more information about the Flex Fund visit www.dot.nd.gov/flexfund.