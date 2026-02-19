PACB Funding OK'd to Develop Former Correctional Facility

Governor Kathy Hochul today applauded the Public Authorities Control Board's vote to approve a financial framework to advance the redevelopment of the former Lincoln Correctional Facility in Manhattan. The vote marks a major step toward actualizing the redevelopment, which will transform the long-vacant correctional facility at 31-33 West 110th Street in Harlem into a new 22-story, mixed-use building containing up to 105 income-restricted homeownership units and ground-floor community facility spaces — representing a nearly $100 million investment in the Harlem community.

“New Yorkers across our state are facing a housing affordability crisis and meeting that challenge requires bold action and creative use of every available resource. Today’s approval moves us closer to transforming a long-vacant correctional facility in the heart of Harlem into new affordable homeownership opportunities, community space, and lasting neighborhood investment,” Governor Hochul said. “By repurposing underutilized state property, we are expanding housing supply, supporting good-paying jobs, and ensuring that families have the chance not only to live in New York, but to build stability and generational opportunity here.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Today's PACB approval is a critical step forward for this landmark project. Led by a majority Minority-Owned development team, the redevelopment of the former Lincoln Correctional Facility demonstrates what equitable economic development looks like in practice — delivering a nearly $100 million investment, hundreds of jobs, and a new pathway for Harlem families to build generational wealth.”

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “The PACB’s approval represents a critical step toward transforming the former Lincoln Correctional Facility into brand new housing for the Harlem community. By providing over $28 million from the state, we are creating 105 opportunities for affordable homeownership on West 110th Street which will help people build equity and long-term stability. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, we are reimagining underutilized state property, expanding homeownership opportunities and advancing her housing supply agenda. This project reflects our commitment to delivering housing solutions that are both ambitious and deeply rooted in community priorities.”

New York City Deputy Mayor for Housing and Planning Leila Bozorg said, “I’m excited to see the redevelopment of Lincoln Correctional Facility get through this important milestone, and grateful for the Governor’s and PACB’s support for housing and community space on this site. This project will deliver affordable homeownership opportunities, good jobs, and new community facility space that will benefit Harlemites and all New Yorkers for years to come.”

New York City Housing Preservation & Development Commissioner Dina Levy said, “We are so thrilled that after far too long this building won't stand empty--defined by confinement--and instead will transform into a significant opportunity for the community. Today, we are moving it forward as a pathway to ownership, opportunity, and generational stability for Harlem families. We are creating more than 100 affordable homeownership opportunities for Harlem families through this nearly $100 million redevelopment of the former Lincoln Correctional Facility — transforming a long-vacant site into a foundation for lasting stability and long-term investment in the neighborhood. This project has been years in the making, dating back to my time at the State, and it’s deeply meaningful to see it finally move forward and deliver on a promise to the community.”

Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal said, “Today’s approval by the Public Authorities Control Board marks an important step forward in realizing the long-anticipated redevelopment of the former Lincoln Correctional Facility site. I thank the members of the Board and Governor Hochul for their continued partnership in advancing a thoughtful plan that will transform a long-vacant property into up to 105 income-restricted homeownership opportunities and new community facility space for Harlem. At a time when Manhattan faces an acute housing affordability crisis, projects like this demonstrate how strategic public investment — nearly $100 million in this case — can help expand access to stable housing while strengthening the surrounding neighborhood. I look forward to continuing to work with our state partners to ensure this development delivers lasting benefits for the Harlem community.”

Assemblymember Eddie Gibbs said, “Today's PACB approval of the Lincoln Correctional Redevelopment shows the power of the people. A few months ago, not a single unit was available for people making under 80% of the AMI. Now, 30% of units are set aside for 40 percent and 60 percent AMI giving East Harlemites a real chance at purchasing property right off Central Park. Thank you to all of the community members who joined press conferences, made calls, and showed up at public hearings to make your voice heard. This win is for the community and by the community, and I'm proud to be your elected representative in this fight.”

New York City Councilmember Yusef Salaam said, “Today’s approval by the Public Authorities Control Board marks an important milestone for the future of the Lincoln Correctional Facility site and for the Harlem community as a whole. For far too long, this site has sat vacant. With this action, we are taking a major step toward transforming it into a vibrant, 22-story mixed-use development that will deliver up to 105 income-restricted homeownership units and new ground-floor community facility space. This nearly $100 million investment represents not just bricks and mortar, but opportunity — expanding affordable homeownership, strengthening local institutions, and bringing renewed energy to the neighborhood.”

The PACB vote approves approximately $18.7 million in public housing capital from New York State Homes and Community Renewal's Affordable Homeownership Opportunity Program. The project will also receive approximately $36 million from the New York City Housing Preservation & Development Open Door Program, and $10 million in funds allocated by the New York State Legislature.

In response to community input calling for deeper affordability, the project now offers a broadened income mix, with units available to households earning 40 to 100 percent of Area Median Income. Almost 30 percent of the units will serve households earning between 40 and 60 percent of AMI — ensuring that more Harlem families, including lower-income families, can access this homeownership opportunity.

The redevelopment will replace the existing vacant, eight-story former correctional facility at 31-33 West 110th Street with a new 22-story, up to 160,000 gross square foot mixed-use building directly across from Central Park. The facility closed permanently in 2019. The building will contain up to 105 income-restricted homeownership units ranging from one- to three-bedrooms and up to 7,626 gross square feet of ground-floor community facility space.

A majority Minority-Owned Business Enterprise development team — Infinite Horizons, LLC, L+M Development Partners, LLC, Urbane Development Group, LTD, and Lemor Development Group, LLC — was competitively selected in December 2023. The project is expected to generate approximately 370 construction-related jobs and 39 permanent jobs, with local hiring and MWBE contracting goals.

ESD's Board of Directors adopted a General Project Plan for the project in December 2024 and affirmed it in March 2025 following environmental review under SEQRA. The project is anticipated to be completed and fully occupied in 2028.

Governor Hochul’s Housing Agenda

Governor Hochul is dedicated to addressing New York’s housing crisis and making the State more affordable and more livable for all New Yorkers. Since FY23, the Governor has worked to increase housing supply through nearly $4 billion in targeted investments, a comprehensive Housing Plan, implemented new protections for renters and homeowners and secured a $500 million capital fund to develop up to 15,000 new homes on state-owned property.

Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, HCR has created new programs that jumpstart development of affordable and mixed-income homes — for both renters and homebuyers. These include the Pro-Housing Community Program, which allows certified localities exclusive access to up to $750 million in discretionary State funding. Currently, more than 400 communities have received Pro-Housing certification, including the city of New York.

The FY27 Executive Budget completes the Governor’s current five-year, $25 billion Housing Plan to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes. More than 77,000 homes have been created or preserved to date. The Executive Budget also invests $250 million to accelerate affordable housing construction to speed up the building of thousands more affordable homes.