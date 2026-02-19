National Treasury extends deadline for public comments on draft General Laws

Extension of deadline for public comments on the draft General Laws (Anti-Money Laundering and Combating Terrorism Financing) Amendment Bill, 2025

On 14 January 2026, National Treasury published for public comment the General Laws (Anti-Money Laundering and Combating Terrorism Financing) Amendment Bill, 2025, (the draft Bill), for a period of 30 days, as per Government Notice No. 6997, contained in Government Gazette No. 53955.

National Treasury would like to notify the public that comments can still be submitted on the draft Bill as the deadline for the submission of public comments was extended to 2 March 2026, as per Government Notice No. 7141, contained in Government Gazette No. 54172 published on 19 February 2026.

The draft Bill can be accessed on the National Treasury website (www.treasury.gov.za).

Please forward all written comments to the National Treasury at Commentdraftlegislation@treasury.gov.za by close of business on 2 March 2026.

