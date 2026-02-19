Transport on Makhado bus crash

The Minister of Transport, Ms. Barbara Creecy, and Deputy Minister, Mr. Mkhuleko Hlengwa have directed SANRAL to find a road engineering solution to the persistent rise in the number of road crashes on the same road curve just after Makhado, involving buses and trucks. This directive follows yet another tragic loss of five lives in a bus crash on the same N1 road curve Northbound, between Makhado and Musina in the early hours of this morning

Creecy and Hlengwa have also directed the RTMC to provide an update report on the directive issued last October to intensify roadworthy inspections of buses crossing the Beit Bridge border. Both the RTMC and SANRAL are expected to provide reports as a matter of priority

This morning's bus crash involved over 30 passengers. It has been confirmed by emergency services that five lives were lost and those injured were taken to nearby hospitals.

Creecy and Hlengwa have extended their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones and a speedy recovery for those who were admitted in hospitals.

The RTMC is investigating the cause of the crash. The preliminary investigation report is expected in 48 hours once the RTMC begins its investigation.

