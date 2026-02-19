Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,782 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,308 in the last 365 days.

Police releases third quarter crime statistics, 20 Feb

The Minister of Police, Mr Firoz Cachalia, the Deputy Ministers of Police, Mr Cassel Mathale and Dr. Polly Boshielo, together with the National Commissioner of Police, General Fannie Masemola, will present the quarterly crime statistics, reflecting on crimes that occurred during the third quarter of the current financial year (October 2025 – December 2025).

Members of the media are invited as follows:

 Date: Friday, 20 February 2026
Time: 14:00
Venue: GCIS - Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, Tshedimosetso House,  corner  Francis Baard and Festival Streets, Hatfield, Pretoria. 

Live Streaming details:

For more information, contact:
Kamogelo Mogotsi
Ministry Spokesperson
Cell: 076 523 0085 

Brigadier Athlenda Mathe
Spokesperson for the SAPS 
Cell: 082 040 8808

 #GovZAUpdates

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Police releases third quarter crime statistics, 20 Feb

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.