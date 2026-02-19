Police releases third quarter crime statistics, 20 Feb

The Minister of Police, Mr Firoz Cachalia, the Deputy Ministers of Police, Mr Cassel Mathale and Dr. Polly Boshielo, together with the National Commissioner of Police, General Fannie Masemola, will present the quarterly crime statistics, reflecting on crimes that occurred during the third quarter of the current financial year (October 2025 – December 2025).

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Friday, 20 February 2026

Time: 14:00

Venue: GCIS - Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, Tshedimosetso House, corner Francis Baard and Festival Streets, Hatfield, Pretoria.

Live Streaming details:

For more information, contact:

Kamogelo Mogotsi

Ministry Spokesperson

Cell: 076 523 0085

Brigadier Athlenda Mathe

Spokesperson for the SAPS

Cell: 082 040 8808

