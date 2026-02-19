Police releases third quarter crime statistics, 20 Feb
The Minister of Police, Mr Firoz Cachalia, the Deputy Ministers of Police, Mr Cassel Mathale and Dr. Polly Boshielo, together with the National Commissioner of Police, General Fannie Masemola, will present the quarterly crime statistics, reflecting on crimes that occurred during the third quarter of the current financial year (October 2025 – December 2025).
Members of the media are invited as follows:
Date: Friday, 20 February 2026
Time: 14:00
Venue: GCIS - Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, Tshedimosetso House, corner Francis Baard and Festival Streets, Hatfield, Pretoria.
Live Streaming details:
For more information, contact:
Kamogelo Mogotsi
Ministry Spokesperson
Cell: 076 523 0085
Brigadier Athlenda Mathe
Spokesperson for the SAPS
Cell: 082 040 8808
#GovZAUpdates
