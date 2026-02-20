The challenge is data sovereignty

Lee Syse, director, evoila Africa, previously Routed

As global data laws tighten, evoila Africa promotes sovereign-by-design local cloud infrastructure to reduce risk and ensure compliance.

Data sovereignty ensures that information, including metadata and logs, is governed exclusively by the legal and regulatory frameworks of the nation in which it resides.” — Lee Syse

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As geopolitical tensions rise and global data laws tighten, data sovereignty has moved from an IT consideration to a board-level imperative. Lee Syse, director, evoila Africa, previously Routed, says that for organisations operating in regulated industries and emerging markets alike, ensuring that data remains subject to the laws of the country in which it is generated is no longer optional, it is critical.“Data sovereignty ensures that information, including metadata and logs, is governed exclusively by the legal and regulatory frameworks of the nation in which it resides.” He says that it plays a vital role in regulatory compliance by adhering to strict data protection frameworks such as GDPR and national privacy legislation. Data control and privacy, preventing foreign authorities from accessing sensitive, intellectual or personal information and security and risk management: mitigating risks associated with storing critical workloads on public, foreign-operated hyperscale platforms.Syse also says that legislation such as the US CLOUD Act has intensified these concerns, as it allows US-headquartered companies to access data even if that data is hosted outside the United States: “For European and African organisations this creates potential legal and compliance risks that cannot be ignored.”Through a co-managed model, infrastructure assets are owned or co-owned locally and operated entirely within domestic legal frameworks. This structure significantly reduces exposure to foreign legal claims while ensuring alignment with national data residency requirements.“In other words, sovereignty is embedded into the architecture itself,” says Syse.The recent acquisition of Routed by German multinational evoila, one of just 100 global partners selected by Broadcom following its acquisition of VMware, further strengthens this sovereign approach in Africa. Routed now operates as evoila Africa, a subsidiary, combining local infrastructure expertise with authorised VMware Cloud Foundation capabilities.“Data sovereignty is no longer a theoretical concern, it is a business risk that boards and regulators are actively interrogating,” says Syse. “We are giving organisations a platform that is architected for sovereignty from the ground up. The infrastructure is local, the governance is local, and the legal jurisdiction is local. That changes the risk equation entirely.”The result is a co-managed VMware Cloud, deployed in-country, leveraging existing local assets while meeting country-specific data sovereignty laws.“Hyperscale platforms are powerful, but they are not designed around national jurisdiction,” Syse adds. “Our model allows partners and enterprises to retain control of their infrastructure and customer relationships, while we provide the authorised VMware stack and operational expertise. It’s about enabling compliance without sacrificing capability.”Beyond compliance, sovereignty is fast becoming a competitive advantage. For African markets such as South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria, where data locality and sovereignty are distinct but closely related compliance requirements, this model ensures that assets are owned or co-owned locally and operated strictly within national legal boundaries.“We enable sovereignty to move from being a defensive measure to a strategic differentiator,” concludes Syse. “Customers can confidently state that their data is governed locally, operated locally and protected under local law. In today’s geopolitical climate, that assurance is invaluable.” EndsAbout RoutedRouted is a specialist cloud infrastructure provider based in South Africa. Known for its technical expertise, Routed offers VMware-based private cloud platforms designed for enterprise and service provider clients. It was the first VMware Cloud Verified partner in Africa and focuses exclusively on the channel, not selling directly to end users. https://routed.co.za/ For Media Enquiries:Samantha Hogg-Brandjes | GinjaNinja | samantha@ginjaninja.co.za | +27844584857

