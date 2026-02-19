One year of the most secure border in history

WASHINGTON — U.S. Customs and Border Protection released operational statistics today for January 2026 under President Donald J. Trump’s border security policies.

“For the ninth consecutive month, CBP has delivered historic results—Border Patrol apprehensions are down 96% from the previous administration’s monthly average,” said CBP Commissioner Rodney S. Scott. “This historic reduction reflects the dedication of our agents and officers to securing our borders, protecting our communities, and upholding the rule of law.”

Border enforcement at historic levels

34,626 total encounters nationwide (USBP + OFO) — 91% below the peak of the Biden administration's 370,883.

6,070 Border Patrol apprehensions on the southwest border — 96% lower than the monthly average of the previous administration, and less than what was apprehended in six days in January 2025.

196 USBP apprehensions per day on the southwest border — 96% lower than the daily average under the previous administration.

0 parole releases — for the ninth consecutive month.

In January 2026, CBP encountered 34,626 illegal aliens crossing our borders at and between ports of entry nationwide—a 13% increase from December 2025, but a 58% decrease from January 2025. Nationwide encounters averaged 1,117 per day, 58% lower than the 2,628 daily average from January 2025.

Along the southwest border, CBP encountered 9,726 illegal aliens, an 84% decrease from January 2025. Border Patrol apprehended 6,070 illegal aliens on the southwest border, a 79% decrease from January 2025.

Drug interdictions that save lives

CBP remains on the frontline against drug smuggling, seizing dangerous narcotics before they reach American communities.

In January, CBP seized 785 pounds of fentanyl .

. Combined seizures of cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, and marijuana increased 15% from December.

Compared to January 2025: Cocaine seizures increased 7% Methamphetamine increased 35% Marijuana increased 76%



Trade and tariff enforcement

CBP plays a central role in enforcing U.S. trade law and supporting economic security.

$267 billion in imports processed in January 2026.

in January 2026. $27.8 billion in duties identified for collection.

for collection. From Jan. 20, 2025, through Jan. 31, 2026, CBP assessed $253.3 billion from all tariffs, taxes, and fees.

Protecting consumers and supply chains

CBP continues to safeguard the American economy by targeting forced labor and counterfeit goods.

In January, CBP stopped 530 shipments valued at more than $29.94 million for potential forced labor violations.

valued at more than $29.94 million for potential forced labor violations. CBP seized 2,190 shipments containing counterfeit goods valued at over $355.7 million.

Securing American agriculture

CBP agriculture specialists protect U.S. agriculture and natural resources.

6,410 emergency action notifications issued for restricted/prohibited plant and animal products.

issued for restricted/prohibited plant and animal products. 102,070 positive passenger inspections and 786 civil penalties issued for undeclared prohibited agriculture items.

For more detailed statistics, visit CBP’s Stats and Summaries webpage.