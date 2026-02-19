Geek Haus Launches TutorFlow AI Slide Generation for Structured, Ready-to-Teach Learning Materials

AI-generated technical training slide in TutorFlow

Educators and L&D teams can generate structured teaching slides directly from prompts, documents, and outlines.

CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Geek Haus , an innovator in AI-powered education technology, today announced the launch of TutorFlow ’s AI Slide Generation feature, a new capability that enables educators to create structured, ready-to-teach presentation materials from their ideas and documents. Built specifically for education and training, the feature helps teachers, professors, and corporate learning teams move from concept to complete deck without starting from a blank slide.TutorFlow’s AI Slide Generation allows users to input a prompt, paste curriculum standards, or upload internal documents to generate a structured slide deck tailored for instruction. Unlike general-purpose presentation tools, TutorFlow is designed with pedagogy in mind, organizing content around clear learning objectives, structured explanations, examples, activities, and discussion prompts.“Educators should spend their time teaching, not formatting slides,” said Jay Jang, CEO of Geek Haus. “TutorFlow helps turn a single idea into a structured, classroom-ready deck. It is similar to modern AI presentation tools, but purpose-built for educational materials, with learning flow and clarity at the core.”The feature enables educators to develop complete slide outlines with logical progression from a single topic or guiding question. Users can also generate slides directly from lesson plans, PDFs, or internal training documents, converting dense materials into structured teaching decks. The generated outline remains fully editable, allowing instructors to refine depth, adjust emphasis, and regenerate sections as needed.Each deck follows a clear visual hierarchy designed for classrooms, workshops, and corporate learning environments, prioritizing instructional clarity over decorative design. The feature is built for K-12 educators, university instructors, test preparation providers, bootcamps, and corporate L&D teams seeking consistent, high-quality instructional materials.By integrating slide generation directly into the TutorFlow platform, users can connect decks with quizzes, assignments, coding exercises, and AI-assisted feedback tools, creating a unified workflow from lesson planning through delivery.TutorFlow’s AI Slide Generation feature is available now at https://tutorflow.io

