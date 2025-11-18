Geek Haus Unveils TutorFlow Campus: An Interactive AI Tutor for Smarter Learning

Smart learning with interactive AI tutor

CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Geek Haus, a leader in AI-powered education technology, today unveiled TutorFlow Campus , an interactive AI tutor that delivers structured, practice-centered learning for students, self-learners, and educators. Unlike traditional chat-based AI tools that provide fragmented answers from a single model, TutorFlow Campus offers a comprehensive study flow combining curriculum-based learning, hands-on practice, and multi-model AI comparison in one unified platform.TutorFlow Campus was created to address the limitations of conversational AI, which often struggles to guide learners through step-by-step skill development. Instead of offering isolated responses, the platform generates an entire structured curriculum from a single prompt, breaking topics into sequential explanations and allowing learners to progress through concepts in a logical, guided manner.One of the most powerful elements of TutorFlow Campus is its real-time coding environment, which supports a wide range of languages including Python, JavaScript, C, C++, Java, Go, Rust, Ruby, and more. Learners can write and execute code instantly in the browser, eliminating setup friction and enabling immediate application of new concepts. This seamless integration of explanation and practice makes the platform particularly well-suited for programming, data work, and STEM subjects.TutorFlow Campus also enables multi-model AI comparison, allowing users to review responses from ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, DeepSeek, Grok, and other leading AI systems side-by-side. This helps learners evaluate reasoning, verify accuracy, and explore different perspectives—an essential capability for developing critical thinking and avoiding model-specific blind spots.“AI answers alone aren’t enough for real learning,” said Jay Jang, CEO of Geek Haus. “With TutorFlow Campus, we’re bringing structure, practice, and multi-model intelligence together so learners can build skills with clarity and confidence.”TutorFlow Campus is available now at https://campus.tutorflow.io , offering monthly and annual plans for individuals, schools, and professional training teams. Promotional programs may be available depending on institutional partnerships.About Geek HausGeek Haus is a global edtech company developing next-generation tools for STEM and language education. Driven by the mission to help users “Learn. Practice. Win.” on a global stage, its flagship platforms— CodeFriends and TutorFlow—equip learners and instructors with powerful tools to master coding, AI, and technical subjects through real-world projects and intelligent automation. Learn more at https://geekhaus.club

