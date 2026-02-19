Turgo.ai Launches with $1M Pre-Seed from Top Tech Executives to Start "Super Marketer" Movement

Pallav Tamaskar, CEO - Turgo.ai

Turgo.ai, an AI-powered marketing platform, announces its launch and the close of a $1M pre-seed funding round from executives in Tech, Retail, and Finance.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Turgo.ai, an AI-powered marketing execution platform, today announced its official launch and the close of a $1M pre-seed funding round. The investment comes from a select group of senior executives in the tech, retail, and finance industries, signaling strong operator confidence in Turgo.ai’s mission to turn every marketer into a “super marketer.”

Founded by a team of seasoned marketing and technology leaders, Turgo.ai is creating a new category of autonomous marketing execution. The platform has the ability to automate up to 80% of end-to-end marketing tasks. This allows marketing teams to focus on strategy and impact, not manual coordination.

How Turgo.ai Works: A Coordinated Network of AI Agents

The platform's core capabilities cover six areas of marketing execution:

1 Outbound Campaign Execution: Builds, sequences, and sends targeted outbound campaigns across email and LinkedIn, personalizing at scale.

2 AI Voice Calling: Deploys voice agents that engage, qualify, and route prospects through defined conversation flows.

3 Inbound Lead Qualification: Immediately scores, enriches, and qualifies leads from any source, routing high-value prospects to sales without delay.

4 Paid Media Optimization: Monitors and adjusts paid campaigns in real time, making bid and budget decisions based on performance signals.

5 RevOps Automation: Connects marketing activity to sales pipeline automatically, updating CRM records and managing deal stage progression.

6 Social Selling: Operates LinkedIn outreach and engagement programs at scale, nurturing relationships through automated sequences.

“We’re not just building a tool; we’re starting a movement,” said Pallav Tamaskar, CEO and co-founder of Turgo.ai. “For too long, marketers have been bogged down by the manual, repetitive tasks that consume their time and budget. We’ve assembled a team of operators who have lived this pain to build the solution we wished we had. This funding from fellow industry leaders is a powerful validation of our approach.”

The founding team’s credibility is a key differentiator. Pallav Tamaskar, a Fortune 500-trained CMO with nearly 20 years of experience in the B2C and CPG industries, is complemented by Founder Prithvi Damera, a B2B and tech expert with over 15 years of experience. The wider team includes talent from some of the top companies in the B2B and B2C space.

Since its MVP launch in Q4 2025, Turgo.ai has already demonstrated strong product-market fit with over 30 pilot customers. The platform offers a library of 150+ agentic workflows and access to a proprietary database of over 60 million companies and 300 million customer profiles.

“The marketing landscape is more complex than ever,” said Prithvi Damera. “Our platform simplifies that complexity by automating the ‘how’ so marketers can focus on the ‘why.’ We’re giving them the power to execute campaigns at a scale and speed that was previously impossible.”

To celebrate the launch, Turgo.ai is offering exclusive access to the first 50 users who sign up. Others will be invited to join a waitlist for the next cohort.

About Turgo.ai

Turgo.ai is an AI-powered marketing execution platform that automates up to 80% of end-to-end marketing tasks. By combining AI agents, agentic workflows, and live browser automation, Turgo.ai empowers marketing teams to focus on strategy and impact, not manual coordination. We are on a mission to create a world of “super marketers.”

