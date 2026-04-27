Turgo Launches V2 Autonomous Marketing Platform to Automate Net New Business Acquisition

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The new self-serve platform runs campaigns end-to-end. To mark the launch, Turgo is introducing the "Outbound Accelerator" program for early adopters.

We built Turgo so marketers can focus on strategy and creative, not managing disconnected tools. Any team gets the execution power of a full marketing department, regardless of size.” — Pallav Tamaskar (CEO - Turgo.ai)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marketing teams spend too much time coordinating tools and not enough time acquiring customers. The average B2B stack requires seven manual steps just to reach one prospect. Today, turgo.ai is launching V2 to solve this exact problem.

Turgo is an autonomous marketing execution platform. It does not just organize data or generate copy. It acts as a complete marketing department. Users set the strategy, and the AI executes the work across LinkedIn, email, social media, and voice. No team of specialists required.

The V2 release introduces a self-serve model designed for growth teams across SMBs and enterprises. To mark the launch, Turgo is introducing the 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗯𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱 𝗔𝗰𝗰𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗼𝗿 program. New users receive immediate platform access to run their first live campaign, along with preferred launch pricing on all self-serve plans.

"We built Turgo because the best founders and marketers should be spending their time on strategy and creative thinking, not chasing down data or managing a stack of disconnected tools," said 𝗣𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗮𝘃 𝗧𝗮𝗺𝗮𝘀𝗸𝗮𝗿, 𝗖𝗘𝗢 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗖𝗼-𝗳𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝗧𝘂𝗿𝗴𝗼. "V2 gives any team, regardless of size, the same execution power as a full marketing department. That is what makes this genuinely different."

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗔𝘂𝘁𝗼𝗻𝗼𝗺𝗼𝘂𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗗𝗲𝗽𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁

The V2 platform replaces the fragmented marketing stack with five specialized AI employees that work together inside a single, continuous execution loop.

The 𝗔𝗜 𝗜𝗻𝗯𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗿 generates traffic and captures leads through automated content creation and social media engagement. The 𝗔𝗜 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗯𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝗽 identifies buyers using real-time intent signals across 60 million companies, then sends personalized, multi-channel messages to secure meetings. The 𝗔𝗜 𝗖𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗔𝗴𝗲𝗻𝘁 conducts real-time voice conversations to qualify leads and book meetings directly onto calendars. The 𝗔𝗜 𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗮 𝗕𝘂𝘆𝗲𝗿 audits competitor campaigns and automatically runs ads across Meta, LinkedIn, and TikTok. The 𝗔𝗜 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗢𝗽𝘀 𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗻𝘁 scores leads, tracks revenue impact, and uses campaign data to train and optimize the next workflow.

Every conversation, call outcome, and reply feeds back into the system. The next campaign starts smarter than the last.

This architecture provides a clear edge over existing tools. While most software stops at data enrichment or content generation, Turgo handles the entire lifecycle. A process that typically takes a human team three days across four different tools is executed by Turgo in four minutes. Companies can now reach their entire total addressable market every 90 days, compared to the five to ten percent that most teams manage today.

Since its initial launch in mid-February, Turgo has grown fast. The company doubled its business in two months, with strong double-digit growth and successful deployments across more than 30 enterprise and startup customers spanning real estate, retail, financial services, and technology. In one recent campaign, the platform generated 108 qualified leads with an 81 percent open rate and a 2.5 percent reply rate. Voice-powered follow-ups produced four times more meetings than email alone.

"The real breakthrough with V2 is genuine autonomy," said 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝘁𝗵𝘃𝗶 𝗗𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗮, 𝗙𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝗧𝘂𝗿𝗴𝗼. "We spent months moving beyond AI assistants that just suggest what to do. What we built is an execution engine. Give it a prompt, and it structures a multi-channel campaign, connects to the right APIs, and runs the whole thing. Marketers get to focus on what actually matters."

Turgo V2 is available immediately. The platform supports multi-channel execution across LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, WordPress, email, and voice calling, with 150-plus pre-built workflow templates and integrations with 25-plus tools. Turgo is ISO 42001 certified.

To claim the Outbound Accelerator offer and launch your first campaign, visit turgo.ai.

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