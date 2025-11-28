KPI Partners Signs Strategic MoU with IIT Madras to Invest in Young Indian Talent for Global Innovation

KPI Partners Signs MoU with IIT Madras Signing of the MoU with KPI Partners and IIT Madras

CHENNAI/BENGALURU, INDIA, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KPI Partners , a global analytics and digital transformation firm, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with IIT Madras . The agreement formalizes a talent-pipeline collaboration focused on upskilling, mentoring, and recruiting India’s top young professionals into world-class data, analytics, GenAI, and digital engineering roles.The partnership enables KPI Partners to strengthen its global delivery model by developing a consistent pipeline of technically skilled, industry-ready graduates from IIT Madras, including those enrolled in the B.S. in Data Science and Applications program.Building India’s Next-Generation Digital WorkforceIn the current landscape of enterprise digital transformation, companies are increasingly dependent on highly skilled teams that combine deep technical expertise in AI/ML, cloud, analytics engineering, and data-driven product development. Recognizing this need, KPI Partners has made a strategic decision to create a robust talent ecosystem rooted in India. By collaborating with the Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (IITM CODE) at IIT Madras - one of the country’s most respected technical institutions - KPI Partners is positioning itself to channel high-caliber graduates into its global innovation delivery model.Key Pillars of the KPI Partners – IIT Madras MOUKPI Partners and IIT Madras will jointly:Establish a dedicated recruitment track for graduates of the four-year B.S. in Data Science and Applications program into KPI Partners’ global delivery and engineering centers.1. Collaborate on training and upskilling initiatives, co-curating curricula focused on data science, GenAI and agentic AI, cloud-native data platforms, and analytics engineering.2. Create internships, projects, and co-creation opportunities that allow students to work on live client engagements and gain practical experience from day one.3. Provide mentorship and professional development programs aligned to industry requirements, preparing students for client-facing global delivery roles.Leadership Quotes“We are proud to partner with IIT Madras to invest in the next generation of Indian technologists,” said Kusal Swarnakar, CEO and Partner of KPI Partners. “By tapping into this rich talent pool, we strengthen our capability to deliver unmatched innovation and scale to clients across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Our growth hinges on our ability to bring fresh minds, new ideas, and global delivery excellence together.”Rajesh Ramachandran, COO of KPI Partners, added:“Our work is global, but our talent base has a strong Indian core. This MOU demonstrates our conviction that young professionals from premier institutes such as IIT Madras represent the sourcing of future-ready engineers, data scientists, and digital architects. With this partnership, we’re not just hiring - you’re co-creating the future of innovation.”Prof. Andrew Thangaraj, Chair, Centre for Outreach and Digital Education, IIT Madras, said:“This collaboration with KPI Partners strengthens our mission of taking IIT Madras’ talent and innovation capabilities to a global stage. The BS in Data Science and Applications program was designed to create industry-ready graduates at scale, and partnerships like this ensure our learners gain direct access to high-impact career pathways. KPI Partners brings a deep understanding of enterprise AI, analytics, and digital engineering, and together, we are creating opportunities that connect our students to real-world, global challenges.”Prof. Balaji Srinivasan, Advisor, Internships and Placements, BS Degree in Data Sciences, IIT Madras, said:"We are committed to building strong industry bridges that translate academic excellence into meaningful careers. KPI Partners’ focus on data, GenAI, and digital engineering aligns closely with the strengths of our students, especially those in the BS Data Science program. This partnership creates a structured pathway for our learners to engage with global projects, internships, and mentorship, ultimately preparing them to excel in fast-evolving technology roles worldwide."Driving Client Impact Through Talent and InnovationKPI Partners has delivered measurable outcomes to enterprise clients globally, including- A multinational food services company achieved a 90% reduction in data extraction time and a 30% lower error rate by utilizing agentic AI solutions developed in collaboration- A U.S. beverage producer realized 85% faster customer response times and 30% cost savings through supply-chain analytics automation engineered by KPI teams.These outcomes reflect KPI Partners’ capability to scale talent, tools, and delivery across geographies. With the new IIT Madras collaboration, KPI Partners aims to complement its current global delivery model with an enriched talent pipeline rooted in innovation culture and technical excellence.Why This MattersBy partnering directly with IIT Madras, KPI Partners gains early access to a high-potential talent pool, accelerating its ability to deploy engineers and data scientists into global client situations. For students pursuing the BS Degree in Data Science and Applications at IIT Madras, the relationship offers early-career exposure to large-scale innovation programs, global delivery challenges, and opportunities to work in international teams.The result: a win-win for talent, enterprise clients, and India’s innovation ecosystem.ABOUT IIT MADRASIndian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) was established in 1959 by the Government of India as an ‘Institute of National Importance.’ Recognized as an Institution of Eminence (IoE) in 2019, IITM has been ranked No.1 in the ‘Overall’ Category for the seventh consecutive year in India Ranking 2025 released by the National Institutional Ranking Framework, Ministry of Education, Govt. of India. The Institute has also been ranked No.1 in the ‘Engineering Institutions’ category in the same Rankings for ten consecutive years – from 2016 to 2025.About KPI PartnersKPI Partners is a global strategic partner for Analytics and Digital Transformation, with over 20 years of experience driving innovation and sustainable growth for clients. The company offers services in Data Science, GenAI, AI and ML, Cloud Databases, Data Engineering, Analytics and Visualization, DevOps, DevSecOps, and MLOps. KPI Partners maintains deep partnerships with Microsoft, Databricks, AWS, Google Cloud, and Snowflake, enabling enterprises to modernize, innovate, and scale with confidence.Media Contact:Anmol JaltaSenior Marketing Manager, KPI PartnersEmail: press@kpipartners.com

