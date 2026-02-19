ScribeEMR to Exhibit ScribeRyte AI Clinical Documentation Solutions at HIMSS (Booth #645)

WOBURN, MA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ScribeEMR , a leading provider of AI-powered healthcare documentation solutions, automated RCM, and virtual medical office services, will present its full range of solutions for improving efficiency, enhancing revenue and reducing physician burnout at the 2026 HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition, Booth #645, at the Venetian Convention & Expo Center, Las Vegas, March 9-12.ScribeRyte AI records patient encounters and delivers close to 100% accurate clinical notes generated instantly during a patient visit. With minimal training, ScribeRyte AI’s ambient clinical documentation system intuitively monitors a physician’s charting habits and the details of a patient’s medical history, and predicts what should be included in each note, saving hours of valuable time.ScribeRyte AI is multi-lingual, and may be customized with specialty templates, predictive phrases and prescription preferences. Seamless integration with most leading EMRs optimizes workflow efficiency. A new ClickNote solution is also now available as a free browser extension in the Google Chrome Web Store to auto-insert notes directly into the correct patient chart fields on any browser-based EMR.ScribeRyte AI is available as a standalone solution or paired with remote scribe review for seamless practice alignment. AI-generated notes are quickly reviewed to ensure integrity and practice compliance and released into the EMR in under two hours. Live customer support is also available 24/7.Best in KLAS AwardFor the third consecutive year, ScribeEMR will be awarded the “Best in KLAS for Virtual Scribing Services” award at the Best in KLAS Show 2026, which will be held during HIMSS on March 9 at 7:30 pm PST. ScribeEMR’s top performing virtual scribing services are ranked #1 in the 2026 Best in KLAS: Software & Services report, whichfeatures software and services companies who excel in helping healthcare professionals improve patient care.The healthcare IT industry holds Best in KLAS vendors to the highest standards of excellence. Annual rankings are based on feedback from thousands of providers nationwide submitted during the past year. Customers surveyed for the 2026 Best in KLAS: Software & Services Report graded ScribeEMR’s commitment to maintaining strong relationships, value, service, and operations, which earned the company an overall 91.9 KLAS score.“ScribeRyte AI clinical documentation solutions continue to gain market traction,” says ScribeEMR Senior Vice President Terry Ciesla. “Our hybrid AI documentation and scribe offering, in particular, gives providers even greater confidence that their charts are being thoroughly reviewed before they sign off. Customer feedback, including accolades featured in recently released KLAS reports, are strong validation in an increasingly cluttered AI field.”ScribeEMR recently completed both its PwC HIPAA Security & Privacy Assessment and its Accorp SOC 2 Type II Audit to ensure enterprise-grade security standards for all AI-driven and remote scribing workflows.About HIMSS26HIMSS26, run by the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society, is the peak of health IT educational programming. More than 30,000 people—including C-level executives, dedicated healthcare providers, tech-savvy health IT professionals, visionary government officials and vendors—will converge to meet and make connections that will transform into actionable insights that drive healthcare practices forward.About ScribeEMRScribeEMR provides AI-powered medical charting and real-time remote physician scribes, revenue cycle management, medical coding, and virtual medical office services (VMOS) to healthcare organizations nationwide. Its ScribeRyte AI platform delivers fast, nearly 100% accurate, and HIPAA compliant clinical documentation that integrates with leading EMRs, including eClinicalWorks, Epic Haiku/Hyperdrive, Athenahealth, NextGen, Greenway, and others. ScribeEMR was ranked "Best in KLAS for virtual scribing services" in the 2026, 2025, and 2024 Best in KLAS: Software & Services Reports and was rated highly in a 2025 KLAS First Look Survey for its ScribeRyte AI Platform.For more information visit www.scribeemr.com . Follow us on: LinkedInPress Contacts:Andrew Lavin/Sue KleinA. Lavin Communications516-944-4486andrewlavin@alavin.com

