Traffic signal upgrades to close lanes at Kahului intersection

KAHULUI, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies road users that lanes will be closed overnight at the Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) and the West and the East Kamehameha Avenue intersection.

From 8 p.m., Friday, Feb. 20 to 6 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 21, one eastbound lane will be closed on both West Kamehameha Avenue and East Kamehameha Avenue going through the intersection. One lane will remain open for through traffic.

Also closed will be one westbound lane on West Kamehameha Avenue. One through lane will remain open and all turn movements will be allowed.

The following week from 8 p.m., Friday, Feb. 27 to 6 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 28, the northbound right lane on Puʻunēnē Avenue adjacent to Walgreens and Bank of Hawaiʻi will be closed. One through lane will remain open and all turn movements will be allowed at the intersection.

The closures will allow for electricians to conduct traffic signal improvements. The signals may be blacked out or in flash mode during the work. Traffic controllers will assist motorists.

All work is weather permitting. For construction schedule updates or changes, see HDOT’s social media pages on https://www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation and on Twitter/X @DOTHawaii.

