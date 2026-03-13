Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,029 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 453,624 in the last 365 days.

Public Invited to Attend Community Informational Meeting for Ellison Onizuka International Airport Master Plan Update

Posted on Mar 13, 2026 in Airports News, Main, News

KONA, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) is conducting its second community informational meeting for the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keāhole (KOA) Master Plan Update project. The meeting will be on Monday, March 16 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the West Hawai‘i Civic Center at 74-5044 Ane Keohokālole Highway. (Please note that this meeting may be postponed depending on weather conditions. HDOT will send out a notice if the meeting status changes.)

The master plan is the long-range planning document used to guide future improvements at the airport. The public is invited to attend to review the preliminary findings of the facilities requirements and share questions and feedback with the project team.

Anyone requiring an auxiliary aid/service, other accommodations due to a disability, or an interpreter for non-English speaking persons, is asked to contact Traci Lum, HDOT airports project manager, at 808-838-8097 or via email at [email protected] as soon as possible. Requests made as early as possible have a greater likelihood of being fulfilled. Upon request, this notice is available in alternate formats.

For project information, please visit: www.koamasterplanupdate.com.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Public Invited to Attend Community Informational Meeting for Ellison Onizuka International Airport Master Plan Update

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.