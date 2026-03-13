Public Invited to Attend Community Informational Meeting for Ellison Onizuka International Airport Master Plan Update

Main, News Posted on Mar 13, 2026 in Airports News

KONA, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) is conducting its second community informational meeting for the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keāhole (KOA) Master Plan Update project. The meeting will be on Monday, March 16 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the West Hawai‘i Civic Center at 74-5044 Ane Keohokālole Highway. (Please note that this meeting may be postponed depending on weather conditions. HDOT will send out a notice if the meeting status changes.)

The master plan is the long-range planning document used to guide future improvements at the airport. The public is invited to attend to review the preliminary findings of the facilities requirements and share questions and feedback with the project team.

Anyone requiring an auxiliary aid/service, other accommodations due to a disability, or an interpreter for non-English speaking persons, is asked to contact Traci Lum, HDOT airports project manager, at 808-838-8097 or via email at [email protected] as soon as possible. Requests made as early as possible have a greater likelihood of being fulfilled. Upon request, this notice is available in alternate formats.

For project information, please visit: www.koamasterplanupdate.com.

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