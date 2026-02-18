KDHE Announces Emission Reduction and Mitigation Plan Grant Recipients

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), through the Climate Pollution and Reduction Grant (CPRG), is pleased to announce agreements with four Kansas cities as part of the Emission Reduction and Mitigation Plan (E-RAMP).

CPRG Grant consisted of two phases: planning and implementation. Kansas participated in the planning phase which allowed entities within the state to apply for a competitive grant from EPA to implement projects. Kansas created E-RAMP to develop voluntary, non-regulatory state plans to reduce emissions, improve carbon sinks, and identify investment-ready policies and programs. Included in the documents are a list of measures that can reduce pollution and improve carbon sinks, as well as an analysis of emission changes with such projects. The Priority Action Plan was submitted to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in February of 2024. The second document for the grant was submitted to EPA in December of 2025 and will be posted on the KDHE E-RAMP website soon.

Part of the $3 million awarded to the state for planning purposes is being passed to cities to create their own version of E-RAMP. The cities to receive $200,000 each are:

Topeka

Roeland Park

Wichita

Lawrence

KDHE anticipates entering agreements with additional cities during 2026. To learn more about CPRG and E-RAMP, please go to Emissions Reduction & Mitigation Plan (E-RAMP) | KDHE, KS